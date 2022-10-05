Residents wanting to become acquainted with area police and fire personnel can do so over a refreshing beverage.
Coffee with First Responders recently started in Azle, with meetings held at Starbucks and McDonald’s. A meeting at Legacy Oaks of Azle senior living center will be held today, Oct. 5.
“It’s kind of on a basis when people reach out to us if they want to hold the event,” said Azle Police Department Lt. Dora Scudder.
Starbucks held the event as part of its grand opening, Scudder said, and McDonald’s wants to do the program quarterly, or four times a year. The event exists as a community outreach program, Scudder said.
Scudder said she likes the results of the first events.
“We talk to people wanting to have a normal conversation with us and how our department works and get a little bit information as far as what type of resources we have,” she said.
One person inquired about homeless outreach programs and another asked about law enforcement, including women in police and how that functions and the hardship police officers encounter. And then some people ask about situations in the community, such as monitoring speeders in a particular area.
“It’s kind of just a person-by-person basis,” Scudder said.
People wanting to hold an event for their organization or group may contact Scudder or Lt. Kevin Rogers at the APD at 817-444-3221. The Starbucks location in Azle held an event in the morning and evening, which allowed first responders from two shifts to attend, Scudder said.
