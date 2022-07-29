Three Azle elementary schools will have new principals this year: Aubri Deheck at Silver Creek, Stephen Garretson (Dr. G) at Walnut Creek and Shelley Newton at Eagle Heights. Read more about each educator's journey to the campus principal post in the Aug. 3 edition of the News.
New principals join elementary campuses in Azle ISD
- By Don Munsch
-
- Updated
Don Munsch
Editor
