Azle High School Principal Nate Driver. 

 DON MUNSCH

A meet and greet will be held from 5-6 p.m. July 27 at the Azle High School commons for new AHS principal Nate Driver. He takes over the position after Randy Cobb left after the 2021-22 school year.

Classes begin Aug. 17 for Azle ISD.  

