Portia Jackson has had a number of jobs in her life, and she rattles off the places she’s worked and experiences she’s had. She considers herself a jack of all trades.
She seems to be in a place – Texas – and workplace to exhibit her versatility, as she became the executive director of the Eagle Mountain Pregnancy Help Center in October.
A Kankakee, Illinois, native, Jackson attended Southern Illinois University and was a criminal justice major but left college to become a foster parent to her niece. Jackson was 18 or 19 years old at the time. She eventually moved back home and took a class in basic electrical wiring.
“I took that class and I was hooked – I loved it,” she said. “The teacher was great, and working with my hands is just something I’ve always enjoyed.”
She worked in the residential electrical side of the industry and received some certificates in that area. She eventually got accepted by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. She worked in the electrical field for several years, and she appreciates how the work allowed her to drive by a residential area and know she installed wiring in those homes.
“Being able to see the product of your labor,” she said, explaining the fulfilling aspect of the job. “With people, it’s a little bit different. Sometimes it’s years later and you see the impact it’s had on your life, but when it’s something tangible, like electrical, you can see that result right away.”
She wasn’t sure what she wanted to do for work initially after she left the electrical field, but she turned to her church and started serving there. She appreciates what she found spiritual-wise at her church, ReNew, in Bradley, under pastor Dan Bult. She also appreciates Bult’s wife, Sandy.
Jackson worked as a part-time receptionist at an accountant’s office and cleaned homes, as well. She then applied for and got a job at Kankakee Community College in the human resources department. She later worked as an administrative assistant in the adult education department, with the ESL/GED component, and that job gave her access to more people. She also worked in student services.
During that position, she found and married her husband, John. She has been in Texas for six years, and she and her husband moved to Texas.
“I just knew this was going to be home one day,” she said, explaining that she visited her years ago with her niece, now her daughter. She was adopted when she was 7 years old.
Since she moved here, she has worked at Kenneth Copeland Ministries and worked briefly at Tarrant County College. She received her CDL during the pandemic, and had wanted to be a truck driver. John is a truck driver and they were going to share driving duties, but she discovered she didn’t see well at night and didn’t think the job was a good fit.
When she worked at Kenneth Copeland Ministries, she had become a volunteer at EMPHC, and she was a volunteer for four years. She found out about the executive director opening by volunteering.
Jackson enjoys the job and her co-workers, and she said the employees work well as a team. She appreciates the love and support of the community since the reopening of the center in November. The center underwent a remodeling.
“Right now, we are just strengthening and rebuilding,” she said about her plans for the center. “My hope is (to) have a strong volunteer base. My hope is to connect more with the local churches. My hope is to really get to change people’s lives.”
She said her hope is that women who come in who don’t have a walk with God can get involved with a local body of believers who can help them and “encourage them in God’s word so they can make better choices for their lives.” She has also wants to make community connections with any group, church, ministry, civic organization or school.
Jackson said the center is about more than dispensing diapers and wipes.
“We’re here to give girls hope,” she said. “They can choose life for their unborn child. There are resources that will help them, and, of course, the hope to change a life is found in Jesus. Without a doubt. I’m a product of it. We all are.”
Karen Ogea, board president of EMPHC, said Jackson has provided a lot of direction, leadership, management and administrative skills that “the Lord has been preparing her for years to come here and rebuild this ministry.” Jackson wants to grow as a leader, and Ogea said she has been “excellent for overcoming obstacles” and she is helping staff identify obstacles and overcome those to the benefit of the community and clients. Ginger Thomas, office assistant, and Joanne Stull, client advocate, also work at the center.
“Portia is a beautiful asset to this center,” Ogea said.
To volunteer at or donate to the center, access emphc.org online. The center will reopen Jan. 9, but it can be open, by appointment only, if a client has immediate needs, and those individuals may call at 817-237-1819. The center, which offers an array of services such as pregnancy tests, counseling and sonogram referrals, is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
