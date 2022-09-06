Building a strong volleyball program requires a coach to inspire players to throw themselves into the effort.

Check one.

Jasmine Jones is the new volleyball coach at Azle Christian School, and she is intent on implementing a powerhouse program. So far, team leaders are all aboard.

“Our coach is such a big mentor in her faith and in her everyday life, it’s really inspiring,” said sophomore Jacelynn Hammond. “I feel like everybody just wants to be as good as her. She pushes us a lot on the mental side and the physical side.”

Last year, Hammond played volleyball for the first time as a freshman, but the season fizzled after the coach left the school. Now, the sophomore is happy to have someone as charismatic and invigorating as Jones leading the Crusaders.

Jones began playing volleyball at 12 while growing up in Mansfield. In 2015, she graduated high school and played volleyball for four years at McMurry University in Abilene, where she graduated in 2019.

Volleyball remains her passion.

Jones knows a friend with children who attend Azle Christian, and the friend told Jones she would be an ideal fit as volleyball coach. Jones interviewed for the job and toured the school and “loved everything about it.”

“My goal long term is to build a good volleyball program,” she said.

She plans to focus on fundamental and physical and mental aspects of the game. Her job will be easier since the roster is primed with natural talent, she said.

“My girls are extremely athletic, very hard working and very coachable,” she said. “They have learned so much since I’ve started. Right now, our biggest trouble is allowing all the things that we're learning to click during the games, but we're finding different avenues that work for us.”

She will also work on the team’s “game IQ,” she said.

“It’s not just about getting the ball over the net, there is strategy behind it,” she said. “There is defense according to different teams. Where to go if you are in trouble. Where you should hit. What kind of shot can you do. Things of that nature.”

The team is on the young side, with three seniors, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen. One thing they have in common is heart, the coach said.

“They are so loving and caring – great girls,” she said.

So far, the team has struggled to find the win column and is 0-7-1 in TAPPS 1A District 2 nonconference games. Still, the girls expect to start logging wins in the regular season.

The district opener is Sept. 15 at Waxahachie Prep.

Jones has been relying on senior outside shooter Cassidy Barber for points and leadership.

Barber is a “strong player for us with her skill set,” Jones said. “She works hard and wants everybody around her to work hard.”

Jones has helped Barber channel her energy in positive ways.

“She wants to push the girls,” the coach said. “We've been learning a healthy way to push our teammates and things of that nature.”

Barber is glad her senior year will end on a high note.

“This year is exciting,” she said. “Seeing the team actually work as a team is incredible and to have a coach that pushes not only on the court but off the court with academics and a relationship with God, it's just a whole different dynamic.”

Freshman standout Dari Skartvedt has the same opinion about the team and coach. Skartvedt, a setter, has played volleyball at Azle Christian since seventh grade and is now entrenched on the varsity roster. Skartvedt, the younger sister of all-around athletes Drew and Jake Skartvedt, likes the fast pace on varsity and has proven herself a valuable player.

“Varsity is definitely different than middle school, which is slow,” she said. “Varsity is really fun. You get to do all this crazy stuff and there is a lot of skilled people. It definitely pushes you, but I really like it.”

The freshman, at Jones’ urging, has become a team leader despite being one of its youngest members.

“I'm learning how to be a leader and how to be able to push through, because that's hard,” Skartvedt said. “Volleyball is so mental.”

Older players, such as Barber, have encouraged her, as well, which gives Skartvedt more confidence.

“It's a little difficult because I don't want to overstep my boundaries,” she said. “I want to be respectful but still be a leader. It's important to stay balanced and make sure you're not being too disrespectful but also speaking up when I need to.”

Barber isn’t worried about the lack of victories so far.

“I feel like it's rocky, but we're finding our feet right now,” she said. “It's coming along a lot faster. We're doing great.”

Vanessa Malewiski, a dominant returning player from last year, likes what she sees on the court and hears on the sidelines. Jones has won the girls’ affection, and they are playing hard for their new coach.

“She is stern but not too stern,” Malewiski said. “She's perfect. She's a really big influence on us because she does care if we make a mistake, but it doesn't make her angry at us.”