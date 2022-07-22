Local children still have a few weeks before they begin classes.

Those whose families are struggling with food insecurity in the meantime can get help now through No Kid Hungry.

“No Kid Hungry is a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America,” said Mia Medina, program manager for No Kid Hungry Texas, who focuses on statewide outreach, technical assistance, grants and day-to-day operations. “In Texas, No Kid Hungry works with schools, local nonprofits and elected leaders to help launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food that they need to thrive. We do that work through grants, advocacy work and efforts to increase awareness about food insecurity in their community.”

In a telephone interview with the News, Medina said meals for children and teenagers – 18 and under - can be found by texting FOOD to 304-304. People who text that number can receive info on resources available in the community.

No Kid Hungry supports community organizations and school districts in their efforts to feed young people, and No Kid Hungry can provide grants and resources that can get the word out about these summer meal programs.

Proper nutrition is essential.

“Research shows that kids who do not get enough of the nutrition that they need may be at higher risk for both short- and long-term health challenges and diminished physical and emotional well-being,” said Medina, who is based in Pflugerville.

Hunger can also exacerbate summer learning loss, and without accessing nutrition during the summer months, it can be that much harder for kids to return to school the next year ready to learn, she said.

Before June ended, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022, which is legislation that will provide tools and financial resources that entities that take care of children need to continue feeding children through the 2022-23 school year.

She said the act will increase the federal reimbursement rate to schools for each meal served and allows schools the flexibility to meet nutritional standards for meals, while they cope with supply shortages in the upcoming school year. Schools won’t be penalized, for example, if they have to make substitutions for green and orange vegetables when those foods aren’t available, and the act will provide additional financial resource to meet higher prices for food, staff and gas expenses.

For more information on No Kid Hungry, access nokidhungry.org.