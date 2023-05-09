National Nurse’s and National Hospital’s Week held to honor healthcare staff
National Nurse’s week began on May 6 and will conclude May 12, on Florence Nightingale’s birthday. National Nurse’s Week began in 1982 after President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating May 6 as National Recognition Day for Nurses.
“Nurses play a vital role in educating people in how to avoid illness and promote good health,” The proclamation states. “Nurses are essential to every health care setting—in hospitals, nursing homes, ambulatory care centers, and patients' homes…The nurses of this country deserve our gratitude for their personal and professional contributions to the improved health of American citizens.”
The community of Azle is lucky to have the fine nursing staff of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital and other institutions to care for our sick, young, elderly and injured. For Texas Health staff, being there to help is a reward on its own.
“We choose to be nurses because we want to make a difference,” Trauma, Stroke and Chest Pain Coordinator, Kristi Ramon said. “We don’t just provide life-saving measures and medications; but also, education, a hug or just an attentive ear to listen.”
Ramon describes the most rewarding part of being a nurse as, “knowing that you were able to make a difference, for someone, if even for a moment.”
Acknowledging nursing staff for the critical work they do can make a world of difference in their day. “Provide us the same grace that we exhibit when caring for you or your loved one on your worst day,” Ramon said. “Several years ago, here at Texas Health Azle, I received a Naval letter of appreciation while working in the Emergency Department. That ‘Bravo Zulu’ still hangs in my office.”
“Florence Nightingale once said, ‘Were there none who were discontented with what they have, the world would never reach anything better.’ We should continue to be unhappy with the world around us, for that is how we continue to make it better. We will not improve this world and our lives without working to improve every aspect of ourselves… I am always proud of the exemplary teamwork that goes on here at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle,” Ramon added.
Texas Health staff were present at Music in the Park on May 5 to spread awareness and provide information to the community. They will return to Music in the Park on June 2 and June 30.
