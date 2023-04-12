Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Library Week and Public Safety Telecommunicators Week all recognized by proclamation
On April 4, the Azle City Council met and declared April 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“S.A.A.M. aims to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate our community about how to best prevent it,” Mayor Alan Brundrett said.
This is the 22nd year S.A.A.M. has been observed nationally. This year’s campaign theme is “Drawing Connections, prevention demands equality.” Donna Chambers and Carol Sutton - advocates from crisis intervention center and human rights non-profit, Freedom House – were present to accept Azle’s recognition of S.A.A.M. and receive a written proclamation from the mayor.
The City of Azle also recognized April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Katia Gonzales, a director of Tarrant County’s Alliance for Children, received a written proclamation commemorating the occasion.
Mayor Brundrett also recognized the week of April 23 to 29 as National Library and April 9 to 15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators week.
“They’re really big on protecting our democracy, for sure,” Alan Brundrett said of libraries. “[The City of Azle] encourage[s] the citizens of Azle to visit our beautiful library and express their appreciation to the library staff.” The staff of Azle Memorial Library was awarded a physical decree by Brundrett.
Azle’s public safety dispatchers were also present to receive recognition for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
“They do so much more than answering 911 phone calls and I don’t see how they do it half the time,” said Brundrett. “They get it done and they do an awesome job.”
