Brundrett presented written thanks to Azle police, EMS, public works and other city employees at city council meeting
On Tuesday, May 2 Mayor Alan Brundrett and the Azle City Council made several proclamations honoring the people who keep the City of Azle safe and running. The room was packed from end-to-end with officers, EMS members, city employees and others.
“Everybody here, to me is equally important because without any section of the people that are here the city wouldn’t operate as it does,” Mayor Brundrett said. “From our police to our library to our animal control, you might not be seen every day, the city only runs because you guys are doing your jobs, so I just want to thank everybody here.”
Public service workers, police officers, public works employees and EMS workers were all addressed by Brundrett and presented with a written proclamation honoring them. Brundrett had written statements to read and showed his gratitude for these workers with remarks.
“You guys are really the unsung heroes of the city,” Brundrett said of public works employees. “You guys get down in the ditches and the pipes and under in the street machines to clean them out in the five-degree weather… We just really thank you guys for what you do. You don’t really get the recognition you deserve. Again, thank you guys for what you do.”
Brundrett told EMS workers, “You get to see the worst of us too… I’m sure you can’t even count how many birthdays, anniversaries, school plays or recitals you’ve missed to do your job and we appreciate that. That’s one big aspect a lot of people don’t think about. All the things in life you’ve missed to be able to take care of others. We genuinely thank you for that.”
Listed below are the four groups being recognized for each week of May.
- Public Service Recognition Week: May 7-13
- Peace Officer Memorial Day - May 15 and National Police Week: May 15-21
- National Public Works Week: May 21-27
- Emergency Medical Services Week: May 21-27
