Brundrett presented written thanks to Azle police, EMS, public works and other city employees at city council meeting

On Tuesday, May 2 Mayor Alan Brundrett and the Azle City Council made several proclamations honoring the people who keep the City of Azle safe and running. The room was packed from end-to-end with officers, EMS members, city employees and others.

azlereporter@azlenews.net