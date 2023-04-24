Name:
Paxton Motheral
Occupation:
Vice President of Cassco Development Co.
Education:
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Masters of Science in Real Estate Development
Texas Christian University, B.B.A Finance w/ Real Estate and B.S. Ranch Management
Community Involvement:
- Urban Land Institute (’08-’22), Small Scale Dev. Product Council (’18-’22)
- Greater Fort Worth Real Estate Council (’08-’17), Board of Directors (’13-‘19)
- City of Fort Worth Development Advisory Committee (’18-’22)
- Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Greeting & Calf Scramble Committees (’09-’22), Board of Directors (’17-‘22)
- Sportsmen’s Club of Fort Worth Board of Directors (’09-’10, ’12-‘22)
- Christ Chapel Bible Church Deacon (’20-’22), Finance Committee (’21-‘22)
- Boy Scouts of America – Eagle Scout
- TCU Young Chancellor’s Advisory Council (’18-’20)
- Streams & Valleys Board of Directors (’12-’22), Exec. Committee (’19-’20), Chairman of the Board (’20-’22)
- Botanical Research Institute of Texas, Board of Directors (’16-’22), Exec. Committee (’21-22)
- Stormwater Management Stakeholder Group (’18-’20)
- Mixed-Use Zoning Advisory Group (’15-’17)
- Fort Worth Sister Cities Board of Directors (’13-‘15)
- Leadership Fort Worth Leading Edge Class of 2009
- Kimbell Cosmopolitan’s (’08-’15)
- The Steeplechase Club Officer (’08-’11) Board of Directors (’08-’15)
Family:
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors and what experiences you would bring to the position.
Since 1848, my family has been stewards of the land and water resources of our family’s farming and ranching operations. As a successful businessman and Chair of Streams and Valleys, a non-profit focused on protecting our North Texas water resources, I'm ready to fight for the future of our water supply.
I’m running for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board to continue that legacy of stewardship of our precious natural resources and keep North Texas thriving for future generations.
I bring an inherent desire to protect our water resources and have the business background to understand the economics of overseeing a large organization. It's our duty to the taxpayers to be efficient and fiscally responsible.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors and how do you think they will be beneficial?
- Oppose Tax Increases
Homeowners have experienced property tax increases each and every year. We must be fiscally responsible and not let the TRWD tax be an increased burden on taxpayers.
- Flood Prevention
The bulk of the tax revenue is dedicated to flood prevention. While maintaining ongoing maintenance across the system, we must target certain areas for rapid improvements that have historically flooded, causing property damage and threat to life.
- Safe, Reliable Drinking Water
Ensuring our region has safe, reliable water is critical for our quality of life and to support our growth.
Name:
Larry Dale Carpenter Jr
Occupation:
Business Owner
Education:
Tarleton State University
Community Involvement:
Mercy Culture Church, Fort Worth Petroleum Club
Family: Grandson of former sheriff Don Carpenter. Carpenter Family of Fort Worth and Azle.
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees and what experiences you would bring to the position:
I believe the TCCD Board majority and the TCC Administration isn’t working on behalf of the students, TCCD staff, or taxpayers as I believe they should be. TCC enrollment is down over 21% over the last 10 years but spending seems to be a problem within TCCD. I don’t see the high spending benefitting the community as it should. I want to STOP increasing the tax rate every year when we're currently sitting on $380 million in cash. I simply believe the focus of the TCC Board and of the TCC Administration should be how we benefit the community. As a small business owner, budgeting, focus on the customers, balance of profit and spending are a must. I will bring a unique perspective that will benefit the TCC Board of Trustees.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees and how do you think they will be beneficial?
I believe the TCC Board of Trustees should reflect what the people of Tarrant County want, which is to act in the best interest of the entire community in this great County 1). Lower the tax rate 2). No more race based hiring practices 3). No more bonds. (Don't issue the last portion of the bond from 2018, until prices and inflation subside). I want to re-focus attention of the TCC Board on the students, staff, and taxpayers. We should think of the entire TCC community as our customers and treat them as such.
Name:
Brian Conner
Occupation:
Instructional Technologist, Azle ISD
Education:
Masters Degree, Educational Technology Leadership
Community Involvement:
Served on Council for the past 5 years. Azle ISD Employee for 19 years
Family: Married, wife and 2 daughters
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for Azle City Council Place 6 and what experiences you would bring to the position.
Running for re-election to the City Council Place 6 is an opportunity to continue building on the work we've already accomplished and to take on new challenges that will benefit the residents of Azle. I have developed an in-depth understanding of the city's policies, procedures, and priorities, as well as a strong understanding of how local government functions and the ability to work collaboratively with city staff and the council. Additionally, I bring a diverse set of skills and experiences to the position, such as my experiences in education and technology. I have an understanding of the city's inner workings, collaborative spirit, and my diverse skill set make me an excellent candidate for this important role.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Azle City Council Place 6 and how do you think they will be beneficial?
One of the goals we have as a council is to create and implement a new comprehensive master plan to guide the city's growth and development over the coming years. This plan would include policies and strategies related to land use, transportation, infrastructure, economic development, and community services. The process of developing the plan will involve extensive community input and engagement, and the final product will reflect the shared vision and goals of the community. The plan will help ensure that the city's growth and development are guided by a clear and shared vision for the future, provide a framework for sustainable and responsible development, and build community engagement and participation. Other important goals will include improving infrastructure, promoting economic development, enhancing public safety and emergency services, and strengthening community engagement and participation. The success of these goals will depend on effective collaboration and communication among City Council members, city staff, and community members, as well as a commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.
Name:
Bill Greenhill
Occupation:
Attorney – corporate, finance and capital markets
Education:
University of Texas at Austin – undergraduate and law school
Community Involvement:
Tarrant County College District Board of Trustees. Board of Directors for: Community Healthcare of Texas, Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, Presbyterian Night Shelter, Gladney Center for Adoption, The WARM Place, and Big Brothers and Sisters of Tarrant County. Served on: Fort Worth Zoning Commission, City of Fort Worth Parks and Community Services Board, Development Advisory Committee to the City Manager of Fort Worth and Disciplinary Appeals of the Texas Supreme Court
Family:
Ann, wife of 50 years. Three adult sons: Duke, Frank and Joe. Two (very active) twin grandchildren.
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees and what experiences you would bring to the position.
I'm a father, grandfather and husband. A grateful resident of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. I'm a man of spirit and faith who believes in kindness, justice, and in working with and supporting my neighbors, my fellow residents, our city and county, my home.
One of the most important responsibilities we have as a community is to make sure all individuals who want to pursue additional education have the opportunity to do so.
This includes, but is not limited to young adults, as well as older adults who are retooling their skills, high school graduates and students taking dual-credit courses and participating in early college high schools. Those who have a desire for knowledge should have access to affordable higher learning, continuing education, job skills instruction and career preparation. Only by maintaining a well-educated and well-trained workforce can we continue growing our economy and attracting new jobs to our region.
I am fully committed to provide responsible stewardship of tax dollars and other resources to meet the needs of students and our community. This reflects TCC's ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency — a commitment that enables TCC to work with the business community to build a workforce for Tarrant County employers, lift up individuals and families, and strengthen the prosperity of our region.
During my tenure, I have supported and continue to carefully maintain the successes and services of TCC. The TCC Board will pursue initiatives and programs which will continue to improve and add efficiencies to technology used by administration and students. Further guidance by the Facilities Master Plan which provides a framework for developing TCC campuses in the future and ensuring TCC is prepared for the future and appropriately preserving long-term physical assets and focusing on efficient daily operations.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees and how do you think they will be beneficial?
My mission during the time I have been blessed to serve as a trustee has always been to serve the community by putting students first and meeting students where they are because thriving students mean a thriving TCC, and a thriving TCC means a flourishing Tarrant County. I’ve achieved this mission by focusing on what I call the three Cs: Cost, Community and Collaboration. One of the most important responsibilities we have as a community is to make sure all individuals who want to pursue additional education have the opportunity to do so. Only by maintaining a well-educated and well-trained workforce can we continue growing our economy and attracting new jobs to our region.
It is my goal to ensure the taxpayers, public and community stakeholders continue to have a seat at the table by continuing to enhance all aspects of the organization — with a keen focus on efficiency and transparency. We must continue to keep all of the District's projects on or below budget as well as establish and maintain reasonable timelines.
Furthermore, I am strongly aware of and committed to the important need for transparency and accountability of the TCCD Board to keep our community informed and understand how public funds are being managed and spent, how decisions are made and why, and the evidence and information to support decisions.
Finally, as our region continues to be one of the fastest growing in the nation, we must continue to foster opportunities to make sure all individuals who want to pursue additional education or skills training have the opportunity to do so. This includes, but is not limited to young adults, as well as older adults who are retooling their skills, high school graduates, students taking dual-credit courses and participating in early college high schools.
Name:
Caleb Castaneda
Occupation:
Student
Education:
Working toward Nursing Bachelor's degree
Community Involvement:
I volunteer and work with Fig Leaf Boutique, Servolution, and Community Bible Fellowship Church.
Family:
Single
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Azle City Council and what experiences you would bring to the position.
I'm running for Azle City Council in hopes that I can improve the city's infrastructure as it grows while also making the city have a small-town feel. As for experience I can bring, I work closely with many different people from all backgrounds in our great city which gives me good knowledge of what is needed to help our city be the best it can be. I also bring a fresh perspective to keep the city government relevant to all citizens.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Azle City Council and how do you think they will be beneficial?
My main goal for Azle City Council is to get the younger voters more involved in the community and their local government. I believe that by doing this we will create a stronger city for years to come. 1 Timothy 4:12
Name:
Joe Ashton
Occupation:
City Management
Education:
Bachelor of Arts, University of Alabama
Community Involvement:
Mayor of River Oaks, 2020 - Present; River Oaks City Council (2012 - 2020)
Family:
Wife, Cassie; Daughter, Ruby
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors and what experiences you would bring to the position.
I'm a lifelong Tarrant County resident, and my 20-plus years of experience in local government make me uniquely qualified to help the district serve its mission of providing quality water and improving flood control. My experience includes 11 years as an elected official as well as five years as a city administrator/manager. I have a passion for public service and will bring that passion to this position.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors and how do you think they will be beneficial?
The district is lacking in transparency and accountability. Too many decisions are being made outside of meetings that are open to the public. We need to move away from closed-door committees and allowing staff to renew contractual relationships without there being transparent discussion and deliberation in a public setting.
Name:
Charles “C.B.” Team
Occupation:
Commercial Real Estate Broker
Education:
BA ’05 University of Texas at Austin
Community Involvement:
Former Chair city of Fort Worth Appeals Board, Former Chair Society of Commercial Realtors, Former Member Board of Directors Texas REALTORS, Former Chairman Society of Commercial REALTORS, Former Chairman Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS Governmental Affairs Committee, Member city of Fort Worth Airport Advisory Board, Member city of Fort Worth Library Advisory Board, Member Board of Directors Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and Livestock Superintendent
Family:
Member First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, Married to Lauren Team and Father to Charlie Team (6) and Taylor Team (4)
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors and what experiences you would bring to the position.
I am passionate about serving my community. For nearly a decade, I have attended board meetings, mostly in person, to better understand the District’s responsibilities, successes, and shortfalls. When I was appointed to the TRWD Board in January this history and knowledge allowed me to hit the ground running. I have owned and managed a small business since 2012 and take the responsibility of providing jobs in our community very seriously. My experience and skillset will allow me to draw from my experiences as a business owner, property owner, and real estate broker to tackle any problems that arise. My goal is to show the electors that I can bring transparent and collaborative leadership to the TRWD Board.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors and how do you think they will be beneficial?
I want to ensure the constituents, partners, and stakeholders of the District have access to board members and understand the functions of this critically important entity. In my time as a member of the board I have tried diligently to meet with as many individuals and organizations as I can to help explain what the district does and how vital our work is to everyday life here in North Texas. By creating and maintaining these relationships I am able to field questions and comments about TRWD, further opening up lines of communication all around the region and improving access for the public. My top three goals are:
1. Ensure that the public and stakeholders continue to have a seat at the table: I have been attending TRWD board meetings for almost a decade and seen first-hand how members of the public have helped push transparency on this board.
2. Keeping major projects like water infrastructure pipelines and Central City on or below budget and within a realistic timetable.
3. Maintaining a high level of water quality and stormwater management to increase river recreational opportunities and provide flood protection throughout the TRWD service area.
Name:
Alan Brundrett
Occupation:
Insurance Agent and Turkey Mountain Feed Store Owner
Community Involvement:
* My main community involvement is with Servolution Network where together we renovate around 12 houses per year in Azle. These are owned by elderly or disabled persons below the poverty level who do not have the means to repair their homes. This program helps those in need in our community while at the same time beautifies our city.
* I initiated the recycled paint program with CWD where they refine and mix old paint and repackage it to give free of charge to our residents for home improvements,
* I also attend and volunteer at community events throughout the year including Azle clean-up day, Follow the Flag, Sting Fling, Christmas on Main and others.
FAMILY:
I am married and have 3 children, 29, 18 and 11.
IN 300 WORDS OR LESS, DESCRIBE WHY YOU ARE RUNNING FOR mayor
This May will mark my 20th year serving on the Azle City Council with 8 years in Place 1 and 12 years as Mayor. There have been many changes and challenges in our city in that time. It has never been an easy job but it is rewarding to know I am doing my part to make our city a better place. I will continue to do all I can to improve our home. It is the council's goal to continuously improve our city including amenities, as funds are available. It's my pleasure and honor to serve our great city these past 20 years and I look forward to at least 2 more.
Name:
Laura Forkner Pritchett
Occupation:
Technology sales executive and co-owner of insurance agency
Education:
Laura earned a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in International Studies with a concentration in Political Science and completed coursework in the Masters of International Management (M.I.M.) program, both at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota.
Community Involvement:
Laura honors her family legacy of community service by facilitating grassroots bi-partisan solutions issues at the local, state and national levels. As Tarrant County GOP Precinct Chair 4340, Laura is responsible for getting voters out to cast an informed vote for constitutionally aligned candidates and legislation.
Laura also serves as Director of North Texas for Restore Liberty, a 501c3 and 501c4 organization committed to restoring the original intent of the Constitution so that its citizens are able to embrace true liberty, free from government control beyond their consent.
At her home church, Eagle Mountain International Church, Laura serves as Committee Leader for Patriots in Faith, a non-partisan biblically centered resource ministry to help voters make informed decisions regarding candidates and the election process; and teach them how to get involved to serve as biblical patriots in their local communities.
Laura is a Constitutional Coach, Patriot Academy, under Rick Green, facilitating constitutional truth, intended to fuel the desire for genuine freedom in this and future generations.
Family:
Laura, her husband and daughter have lived in Azle since 2017.
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees and what experiences you would bring to the position.
Laura comes from a family of servants who pour themselves into their community and step into leadership positions when the status quo just isn’t working anymore. Laura has honored that legacy through service to her own community, especially through civic engagement. In various leadership roles for a number of organizations, Laura has worked to educate and inform voters on the importance of constitutional principles and what true freedom beyond government control looks like. Laura encourages people to get involved in their elections and mentors other leaders to be lights for truth in their own communities.
Now more than ever, young people need leaders like this. Educators at Tarrant County College are charged with the increasingly demanding job of teaching students; but more and more progressive culture pushes back on traditional academics and demands we teach students what to think
Laura is running for the TCC Board of Trustees to establish policies that will prioritize the success of students over political and social agendas. Laura is in this fight to develop programs and opportunities that will land our students good jobs without the crushing debt. As a duly elected Trustee beholden to the community, Laura will stop the overtaxation and do what is right for the taxpayers.
Laura is committed to an audit of the budget to ensure there’s no waste and fraud and a cut to the property tax rate to provide meaningful relief to taxpayers. As a small business owner and a technology sales executive selling to large and global organizations, Laura knows how to manage a budget and prioritize funding.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have for the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees and how do you think they will be beneficial?
Property taxes keep rising and the TCC tax rate continues to increase.
Laura will ask why TCC increased the tax rate on homeowners during the biggest inflationary period in 40 years. Laura will find out why TCC began cutting faculty pay within days of increasing taxes.
Laura will uncover any waste and fraud in the TCC budget including hundreds of budgeted but unfilled positions. Why does TCC annually request funds for positions which go unfilled? Where does the budgeted money for those positions go when the positions remain unfilled?
One of Laura’s top priorities for TCC is quality education and equipping students for the workforce. Progressive policies like Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are not going to get us there. Instead, this practice of political grandstanding wastes time and money and promotes division despite its name.
Laura will end the race-based hiring which is in violation of state and federal law.
Laura will set policy to uphold the Constitution and laws.
Quality education, job skills training and workforce development need to be the focus of TCC's practice, not teaching social constructs. Laura plans to expand partnerships with local employers to ensure students are properly educated in alignment with employers’ needs. Whether learning through an apprenticeship program, earning a two-year degree or studying in preparation for a four-year higher education institution, students need to be job-ready for the workforce.
Tarrant County deserves the best subject matter expert faculty at the college to best represent and educate students to prepare them for the workforce.
Laura will be an advocate for District 4 and communicate with the people in the district. Laura will be the voice of reason and compassion for the voters and community.
Name:
Stacy Peek
Occupation:
Teladoc Health, Management/Leadership of USG Client Operations and Configuration
Education:
Texas Tech University / South Plains College
Community Involvement:
Azle City Council Member Place 3 (2021 – Present), Azle Municipal Development District Council Member Place 7 (2021-Present), Azle Planning Zoning Commission, Council Liaison (2021-Present), Boy Scouts Lonestar District Nominating Committee Member (2023), DFW LoneStar Bulldog Club Rescue Volunteer (2016 – Present)
Family:
Married with two adult children and three bonus adult children
In 300 words or less, describe why you are running for Azle City Council and experiences you would bring to the position.
In 2021 I ran for Azle City Council to address the zoning and development issues impacting public safety, our schools, infrastructure, and overall quality of life for the citizens of Azle. The people of Azle put their trust in me to make a positive change. In 2021 I partnered with council to enact a much-needed tree preservation ordinance and burn ban. Amendments to zoning were made to change minimum lot sizes, assisting with preserving the rural nature of remaining land. Much needed roadway improvements were approved, and opportunities addressed for widening of Dunaway. I brought forth previous missed occasions to enact and collect developer roadway impact fees. Plans are underway to implement such fees going forward. Additional amendments have been made to other city ordinances to protect and improve the quality of living in Azle. Efforts continue to bring in commercial amenities which will increase sales tax revenue, reducing tax burden on the citizens. There’s extensive focus on our city budget to operate lean, lessoning the burden of additional tax exposure, while providing, without sacrificing the much-needed services and amenities for our citizens.
The work to preserve, repair, and prepare for our future, has just started. I am once again running for Azle City Council, Place 3 so that I may continue pushing existing initiatives forward, along with addressing new opportunities for improvements to our community. The experience I bring to this position is derived from my commitment to serve with integrity, a strong business background, and my current positions within Azle City Council, MDD, and planning zoning.
In 300 words or less, what goals do you have as an Azle city council member and how do you think they will be beneficial?
One of my goals as the incumbent has been to enact a defined comprehensive master plan for the city of Azle. This extensive plan will address our vision and blueprint for the future of our town, inclusive of our future land use, development, and infrastructure needs. The master plan encompasses an abundance of initiatives such as planned improvements to the overall appearance of our town, and enhancements to Main Street. Recently our council unanimously approved the proposal to move forward with this project. This is large multi-year project and will require involvement from our schools, businesses, and citizens.
Within our plan, it’s imperative that we place focus on sidewalks, streets, drainage, and additional city resources necessary to accommodate previous and future growth. These are immediate needs I will address as prioritized planning.
Another area of focus will be on review of existing ordinances, identifying, and amending gaps, as well as new ordinances to address the ever-changing needs of our community.
My overall goal, during this term consists of repairing our town from the negative impact that development has imposed on our community, and proactive, strategic planning for the future growth of Azle.
