About six months of investigating a man’s death on Shady Lane in Reno culminated in the Reno Police Department filing murder charges last week.
On Jan. 17, Floyd Levi Nunley was charged with the slaying of Rodney Dale Tallant.
This investigation began when Reno police officers found Tallant dead at his home that he was renovating on Shady Lane on July 26. According to a Reno Police Department news release, Tallant died of a gunshot wound to his head.
“When it first started, it appeared to be a death of natural causes because it wasn't an apparent gunshot wound,” Reno Police Department Deputy Chief Nathan Stringer said.
Reno police officers found Nunley in a shed on the Shady Lane property when they were conducting a sweep of the area. Stringer said Nunley sold the home on Shady Lane to Tallant, who was his distant relative and friend. Tallant was in the process of renovating the Reno house so he could move in, and Nunley was helping Tallant with the renovation. Nunley would also occasionally reside on the property.
Upon finding Nunley, Reno police officers detained him but released him at the scene of the crime. Stringer said officers didn’t feel comfortable charging Nunley right away because of the number of people, mostly family members, who were present at the scene.
“Everybody at the scene becomes a suspect because we don't know the story,” Stringer said.
According to the news release, Reno investigators interviewed family members and neighbors as well as Nunley during the course of the investigation.
Reno police also connected Nunley to other crimes that allegedly occurred in unincorporated Tarrant County, according to the news release. That part of the case was turned over to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and in August, Nunley was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Stringer wouldn’t comment on the sexual assault case, but he did say the sexual assault case and homicide case are related.
During the investigation, Nunley eventually confessed to the killing, Stringer said.
“We went out to see him, I think, three times while he was in custody at Tarrant County,” he said. “You get a little bit of truth with a whole lot of not truth. And then as you move forward, you kind of put the truth together to confront them, and then they give you what actually happened. It's a process, especially with a homicide.”
Because of the connected sexual assault charges, the deputy chief declined to provide details on Nunley’s motivation for the slaying.
Nunley is in custody at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth and his total bond amount is $400,000. Though he is currently in Tarrant County, Stringer said Nunley is expected to be tried for murder in Parker County.
Nunley declined to be interviewed for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.