Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man following a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. this morning in the 4600-Block of East Highway 199, northern Parker County.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies attempted to conduct the traffic stop on a 2002 silver Honda motorcycle and activated their emergency lights and siren. The driver led deputies in a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds up to 90-miles-per-hour on Midway Road. The driver turned back eastbound on Highway 199 leading deputies onto Northwest Parkway into Azle, where he crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and South Broadway.

Sheriff’s deputies took the driver into custody and located a 9mm handgun in his possession. The driver was identified as Chase Ellis Poe, 31, of Kerens. Deputies confirmed Poe is a convicted felon, and had an outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County for aggravated robbery.

Poe was taken to a local hospital as a precaution where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Poe was booked into the Parker County Jail on the aggravated robbery warrant and for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest detention with vehicle. As of Tuesday morning, he remains incarcerated and his bond has not been set.