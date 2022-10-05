On Sept. 27, Makenna Dillow reached a career milestone of 2,000 digs, setting a school record for career digs and most digs in a single season, currently at 926 for the season. Photo by Don Munsch
Makenna Dillow reaches milestone of 2,000 digs
On Sept. 27, Makenna Dillow reached a career milestone of 2,000 digs, setting a school record for career digs and most digs in a single season, currently at 926 for the season. Photo by Don Munsch
Don Munsch
