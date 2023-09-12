TDPS.JPG
HC Newsroom

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Driver License (DL) Offices will reopen for regular business hours statewide on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, following the closure caused by the driver license system upgrade. Online services will also be available.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Driver License Division began upgrading the DL system as part of its State-to-State (S2S) implementation plan. All offices closed on Friday, Sept. 1, and were scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5. However, despite prior testing, a capacity issue caused by the upgrade overloaded the system and services became unavailable.