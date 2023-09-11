Eagle Mountain Lake – For Azle residents dedicated to cleaning up and helping preserve the natural beauty of Eagle Mountain Lake, September is full of opportunities.

On Sept. 9, Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) will be holding their annual Trash Bash at the lake. Volunteers will help clean the waters and shores throughout the lake between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. that morning. Then an after party will be held at Twin Points Park for volunteers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to celebrate. Over 30 years of hosting cleanup events, thousands of community members have removed over 500 tons of trash, according to TRWD’s website. TRWD will be hosting additional cleanup events on the Trinity River and Cobb Park in Fort Worth on Sept. 16, and at Cedar Creek on Sept. 23. The Eagle Mountain Trash Bash is sponsored by Platinum Sponsor 95.9 The Ranch and 92.1 Hank FM. Participants will be provided gloves and trash bags. For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit www.trwd.com/trashbash.