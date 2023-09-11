Eagle Mountain Lake – For Azle residents dedicated to cleaning up and helping preserve the natural beauty of Eagle Mountain Lake, September is full of opportunities.
On Sept. 9, Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) will be holding their annual Trash Bash at the lake. Volunteers will help clean the waters and shores throughout the lake between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. that morning. Then an after party will be held at Twin Points Park for volunteers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to celebrate. Over 30 years of hosting cleanup events, thousands of community members have removed over 500 tons of trash, according to TRWD’s website. TRWD will be hosting additional cleanup events on the Trinity River and Cobb Park in Fort Worth on Sept. 16, and at Cedar Creek on Sept. 23. The Eagle Mountain Trash Bash is sponsored by Platinum Sponsor 95.9 The Ranch and 92.1 Hank FM. Participants will be provided gloves and trash bags. For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit www.trwd.com/trashbash.
A recently revived non-profit, Save Eagle Mountain Lake Inc (SEML), will be hosting another cleanup event on Sept. 16. Their first "Lake Bottom Clean Up" will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Ranch House Slough on the eastern side of Eagle Mountain Lake. Volunteers, organizers, and divers will meet at Morris Dido Newark Road 11601 to clean areas in and around Party Cove.
"We're excited to launch this initiative to preserve the charm of Eagle Mountain Lake. The 'Lake Bottom Clean Up' is a chance for our community to come together and contribute to the restoration of PARTY COVE," said Cary Lewis, Board Member of SEML. "We welcome divers and volunteers of all ages to be a part of this meaningful event."
Save Eagle Mountain Lake was founded in 1985 after residents expressed concerns about cities releasing wastewater into the lake.
“They ended up being instrumental getting into place the Texas Legislature a lot of the laws that are now there to prevent that from happening to Eagle Mountain Lake and other lakes around the state,” President Curt Favinger said.
Favinger also said SEML was instrumental in establishing the 400-acre Eagle Mountain Park, but about eight years ago, the organization fell into a slump and stopped holding events.
At the end of 2019, a board member received a notice that the organization would need to resume operations to keep its non-profit status. Members decided they wanted to bring SEML back from the depths and resume offering resources, education and conservation strategies to the many communities that rely on our local lake. Favinger joined the organization not long after in January 2020. Plans for the revival were being made when COVID-19 hit, and the organization was again on a brief hiatus. But in 2021, SEML kicked off their fundraising efforts with a charity golf tournament which they have turned into an annual tradition. SEML also sponsored the yearly Parade of Lights to kick off the holiday season. Now Favinger wants to bring the organization back to its core mission, conservation.
The Lake Bottom Clean Up is planned to be the first of many that SEML holds to help preserve the lake’s natural beauty and encourage local residents to get involved.
“People often ask us what we’re saving the lake from,” Favinger said. “Our response is that we’re not saving the lake from, we’re saving the lake for future generations.”
Favinger says it is important to maintain the lake for future recreation and to protect water supplies that so many rely on.
The organization is trying to model the event after another successful project that’s been operating in Lake Travis for about 30 years. Favinger also hopes to coordinate with local schools and students for conservation projects and offer a scholarship in the future. The event is being sponsored or supported by Landers Cove Reality Group, West Bay Marina, Lakeview Marina and TRWD.
“People kind of forgot about us. Back in the day, we were a fairly well-known and maybe even influential organization, but a little less so now. I find that a lot of people have moved in, we haven’t had our name out there for some time and so we’re really focused on getting that back out there. We want to be a voice for the people around the lake and affiliated with the lake. If you have an issue with something going on at the lake, you may not know who to call but we want to know who to call for you.”
Favinger hopes to foster relationships and transcend boundaries between municipalities that rely on the resources of Eagle Mountain Lake.
The organization is accepting donations through PayPal to help cover event expenses. To register as a land or diver volunteer, visit seml.glueup.com/event/eagle-mountain-lake-bottom-clean-up-82994/. For questions or more information, visit www.emlcleanup.com, contact Cary Lewis at cary@seml.org or call 817-965-9100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.