Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.