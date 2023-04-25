Silver Dollar Classics Car Club honors Tarrant County Vietnam Memorial Foundation at dinner
On April 18, the Silver Dollar Classics Car Club (SDCCC) presented a check for $7,500 to the Tarrant County Vietnam Memorial Foundation (TCVMF) at On the Patio in Azle. The final donation ended up being five times the SDCCC’s original goal.
The funds were raised at the SDCCC’s first annual March 25 car show at Eagle Mountain Marina in support of Vietnam Veterans. The event started when Leah Owens, an SDCCC member suggested TCVMF as a possible beneficiary when discussions over the possibility of holding a car show began. Leah has a personal connection to Vietnam Veterans through her husband, Roger Owens. Roger served in the Army, 25th Infantry, in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
SDCCC plans on holding this event “bigger and better” next year and guests are excited for the opportunity to return.
Eagle Mountain Marina, United Rentals, and O’Reilly Auto Parts of Fort Worth, and Silver Dollar Customs of Azle sponsored the car show.
“We’re overwhelmed by the support and the success of the event,” TCVMF Treasurer Damon Harvey said. “Top notch car show and we cannot say thank you enough.”
TCVMF plans on adding a brick at the memorial recognizing SDCCC, according to Harvey.
For a $20 entry fee, guests could see a Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter, provided by the Fort Worth Aviation Museum, and the nearly 200 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles that were on display in addition to being treated to a live show from the Texas Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty Tribute Band.
At least 220 Tarrant County residents died in the Vietnam War and there is currently no local monuments or memorials for these fallen soldiers. TCVMF hopes to change that and build something to honor the sacrifices of service members and their families.
The money presented to TCVMF will go toward building a permanent memorial in Fort Worth’s Veterans Memorial Park on Camp Bowie Blvd. Brewer High School student artist Ryan Scieneaux conceived the original design in a winning 2020 submission for a memorial competition. Fort Worth-based artist and sculptor, Michael Pavlovsky and Nick Nelson of Pacheco Koch are working with the Fort Worth Parks Department and Fort Worth Art Commission to make this concept into a reality.
More information can be found on their website tcvm.us and on their Facebook page. The Silver Dollar Classics Car Club, which is hosted by Silver Dollar Customs can be found on Silver Dollar Classics Car Club Shows on Facebook or through their private Facebook group.
