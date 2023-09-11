After a transformer explosion, Ivan Zamarripa stepped up to protect his livelihood and his neighbor’s lives
AZLE – On Aug. 25, residents and businesses on Richardson Street were surprised when two loud “booms” went off in the middle of the day. The electricity flickered on and off and Ivan Zamarripa, owner of Eagle One Diesel Services, did not think much of it until his secretary told him there was smoke rising from two nearby lots.
“Well, I know it hasn’t been raining here in months, so that fire is going to take off to these little mobile homes,” Zamarripa said of a neighboring RV park. “I know once these things catch on fire there ain’t nothing that’s going to stop them, they’ll burn.”
Without hesitation, Zamarripa jumped on a brand-new skid-steer tractor and drove a few hundred feet to the nearest scene.
“There was already police officers out there trying to put the fire out,” Zamarripa said. “When they saw the tractor pulling up, they just moved out of the way and I went around the fire with the bucket, cleaned up the perimeter and threw dirt on the stuff that was already on fire. We were able to contain the fire very quickly so there weren’t any damages at all. The worst part was down the road.”
The fires had started after two simultaneous transformer explosions had ignited dry grass on a lot by Hwy 199 and on a residential property further down. The effected area was reliant on well water that utilized electric pumps, so the fire department was having trouble accessing this resource, said Zamarripa.
“My neighbor Joe, his three trailers burned down to the ground and there was still things catching on fire,” Zamarripa said. “His fence burned down to the ground and his garage was next. We were able to go with the tractor and clean up a perimeter around the garage area. It was very sandy, and the firefighters were getting stuck, and I was out there with the skid-steer pulling them out. So that was my Friday, I came home worn out, but it could have been worse. Nobody died and nobody got hurt.”
Zamarripa does not know the residents of the neighboring RV park very well and likes to maintain their privacy, but he knew he could not stand to let the fire get any closer to them or to his business where thousands of gallons of fuel was waiting to ignite.
“I saw the smoke getting bigger and bigger and bigger and I was like well that’s not going to slow down,” Zamarripa said. “So, it’s either I’m going to put it out or were all going to burn. I just went out to help out that’s what a neighbor does. I don’t need to know them to help them.”
The fire department was in the process of handling the second fire when Zamarripa arrived to offer his aid. According to Zamarripa, the fire chief instructed him to build a perimeter around the garage which they were able to save from the flames.
Eagle One Diesel Services set up shop in Azle over seven years ago, after Ivan Zamarripa began a successful small business making improvements and repairs to trenchers out of his backyard. Today his business is doing better than ever, breaking its own records month-after-month.
“We’ve been growing for the past three years, nonstop,” Zamarripa said. “We really grew during COVID. We spent money, we bought more parts than anybody, we ordered more stuff. Next thing you know, during COVID none of the construction industry stopped. Everything continued and they were still demanding all these materials, parts and stuff and nobody had them. A lot of stuff came from overseas. On the other hand, we were stocked.”
Along with buying, selling, repairing and renting machinery, Eagle One has also begun building some of its own parts. After manufacturing his own mini-excavator buckets, Zamarripa described how he was able to charge $1,200 for buckets that he suspects would have only costs the big dealerships $400 prior to COVID. “They had machines that were sitting in the yard, waiting to sell, but they didn’t have buckets so they couldn’t sell it. So, they had no choice.”
Zamarripa claims that unlike a lot of foreign-based manufacturers, he produces American parts for American pay and American costs.
“I didn’t have anything to do that day, so I threw a few buckets in the back of my truck, drove up to the dealerships and showed what I had and gave them my card. When COVID hit, those buckets were stuck in one of those boats that couldn’t make it to the states, and they must have found that card and called me.”
Zamarripa calls his trenchers his “retirement machines.” From the beginning they’ve been his bread and butter and the niche that allowed him to enter the industry to begin with. He modifies his trenchers to be more efficient and more easily used based on what users and mechanics of these machines have told him over the years, creating much safer better cushioned seats to prevent vertebral disk damage, for example.
Zamarripa sees Azle as the ideal place for his business and hopes to expand to a five-acre lot on Highway 199 in the future.
“Azle is a town that’s got a lot to give. There’s a lot of business opportunities, we’re far enough from the D-FW area but close enough to where we can have a business playground in Azle. It’s a community that’s going to grow and is growing very rapidly, I don’t think any of us were ready but I’m glad it’s happening. It’s opening up a lot of jobs. If you do good workmanship, people will travel to come to you.”
Since starting in his backyard, Zamarripa now ships machine parts all over the country and state.
“We’re only one of two people in D-FW that has parts for (trenchers) and we manufacture parts for this machine. We’ve been very lucky to have our customers. That’s really what’s putting us out there and taking good care of us as a business.”
Zamarripa doesn’t expect to slow down and continues to come up with new improvements and innovations for his machines. Trenchers, which are still the most efficient machine for digging foundations in Texas, according to Zamarripa, are not as widely built by the large manufactures anymore. Zamarripa’s ideal is that if these companies ever resumed production, they would come to him to help improve the design.
“Ivan, his family, and his business are the kind of neighbors we prayed for,” neighbor Angie Richardson said. “His quick actions saved our property — maybe even our street — from burning up, and then he went up to the other fire and helped drag the fire department out of some deep sand.
