Eagle one Skid Steer.JPG

Courtesy Jennifer Hodges

After a transformer explosion, Ivan Zamarripa stepped up to protect his livelihood and his neighbor’s lives

AZLE – On Aug. 25, residents and businesses on Richardson Street were surprised when two loud “booms” went off in the middle of the day. The electricity flickered on and off and Ivan Zamarripa, owner of Eagle One Diesel Services, did not think much of it until his secretary told him there was smoke rising from two nearby lots.