Legacy Oaks of Azle is looking for sponsors and donations for several upcoming events.
March 30, Legacy Oaks is holding a staff versus directors baseball game at 1 p.m. That event is open to the public, so be there for fun, snacks and prizes.
The next day, March 31, Legacy Oaks will be hosting a prom for residents. The reception starts at 4:00 p.m. and a dinner at the Al Bistro starts at 5 p.m. There will be a photo booth, Music through the Decades Cocktails, and a LOOA king and queen will be named. If interested in sponsoring events, reach out to Amanda Dudziak at Legacy Oaks by calling 817-270-9630.
On April 1, Legacy Oaks will host its third traditional Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 a.m. Donations of plastic eggs, Easter treats, and egg-stuffers would be greatly appreciated. Water, hot dogs and chips will be offered during the event and virtual tours will be available. Bring your own baskets and expect a special showing from the Easter Bunny himself.
