Lakeside Mayor Patrick Jacob is the subject of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on property owned by Jacob, Lakeside Police Chief Steve Carpenter has confirmed.

According to a statement from the Lakeside Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Stone Drive about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Jacob had shot an alleged trespasser. EMS personnel responded to the scene, treated the shooting victim, and transported him to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

