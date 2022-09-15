Lakeside Mayor Patrick Jacob is the subject of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on property owned by Jacob, Lakeside Police Chief Steve Carpenter has confirmed.
According to a statement from the Lakeside Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Stone Drive about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Jacob had shot an alleged trespasser. EMS personnel responded to the scene, treated the shooting victim, and transported him to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Jacob confronted an individual on his property and asked him to leave. A verbal confrontation between Jacob and the trespasser led to Jacob shooting the trespasser in the left foot.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Once the criminal investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review.
