Azle High School’s volleyball team wants to make strides in 2022.

And not just by posting a winning record or merely making the playoffs. The Lady Hornets’ plans are more ambitious, as they want to make noise once they get to the playoffs.

Azle will have a good foundation with 10 seniors from a team that went 21-20 last year – 21 victories were the most wins for AHS since 2014 – and some underclassmen should make their presence felt. Azle’s season began Tuesday night with a non-district clash with Bridgeport at home.

The Lady Hornets’ motto this season is “I can’t, we can,” meaning teamwork helps individuals accomplish goals.

Azle lost in bi-district last year to Northwest, who is now a district rival. Azle coach Elizabeth Snyder possesses excitement over the team’s chances this year.

“We feel like we’re going to pick up where we left off,” she said.

She expects Aledo and Northwest along with her squad to be in the playoff mix. Other district opponents this year are Granbury, Wichita Falls Rider, Saginaw and Brewer. District play opens Sept. 13 with Azle at home against Granbury.

“Nothing less than third,” Snyder said about her team’s goal of where they will finish district-wise.

Senior Makenna Dillow returns as a libero, and her goal is to accumulate 1,500-2,000 digs this year after surpassing 1,000 career digs last season.

“She was hitter for us her sophomore year – she played outside hitter – and she played all the round and just really owned the court well,” Snyder said, noting her defense stood out. So, she was placed in libero position and she plays “lights out” defense, the coach said.

As for other players on the team, Snyder is excited about where senior middle blocker Karlee Locke will be when district starts. Senior Cameryn Hoskins returns as right side opposite hitter, and Snyder expects her to shut down some outside hitters this season.

Snyder has high hopes for right side hitter Ellie Lund, a sophomore, and outside hitters Kamryn Hill and Brynn Lee, who are juniors.

The coach also likes what senior Makynna Hinkle, the team’s setter, can bring to the team. She recently committed to McPherson College. Her sister, Camryn Hinkle, graduated this spring from AHS and she attends Kansas Wesleyan, where she plays volleyball. She starred for the Lady Hornets last year. The current AHS team has several other players who could play volleyball on the collegiate level, Snyder said.

“They’re pretty motivated this year,” Snyder said Friday about her squad. “Yesterday, they wanted to practice longer. We’ve been in two-a-days for a week. … They’re pretty motivated, pretty hungry to win. They want to get past that first round and be one of the programs here that gets past that first round.”

Dillow and Hinkle talked about their expectations this year, with both saying the team has numerous players who have a drive to win. Both players think they can improve in their position, with Hinkle saying she can improve by knowing her teammates better. She likes McPherson, a NAIA school located in Central Kansas, because they play a similar coaching style to Azle and they’re competitive and expect to win.

Other players on the Lady Hornets roster this year are senior Skyler Arellano, libero; senior Riley McKelvain, libero; senior Kendall Locke, right side hitter; junior Melanie Harder, libero; junior Tatum Harrison, setter; senior Brittany Cato, middle blocker; senior Taylor Fischer, setter; senior Anna Belle Blacketer, middle blocker; and junior Shree Patel, right side hitter.