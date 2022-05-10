Allegiance Title of Lake Worth hosted a Mother’s Day luncheon at Hidden Gardens Event Venue on May 6 and chose Future, Hope and Healing Center as its charity for the event.

Attendees were encouraged to bring cleaning or hygiene products to donate to FHHC and the money for raffle tickets was also donated to the organization. Pop-up vendors including Pampered Chef, Scentsy and Kendra Scott were also at the event, with a portion of sales going to FHHC as well.

Sally Daniels, executive director of FHHC, spoke to the women who attended the luncheon to give them information about what her organization does to help women who are trying to get out of domestic violence situations.

FHHC helps with expenses like temporary motel stays, rental and utility deposits and gas cards. They also provide counseling services to survivors. All of the services provided are free.

A fashion show featuring clothing and accessories from Hope’s Bazaar, the resale shop which helps to fund FHHC, was done during the luncheon, showing the women the quality of items available in the shop and the types of donations needed from the community.

Clients of FHHC are able to shop at Hope’s Bazaar for free if needed, which can help them find clothing for a new job, and household items they may need when they are setting up on their own.

“I would like to thank Kay (Rollins) for suggesting FHHC to Debbie (Hall) last year and then thank Debbie and Allegiance Title for allowing us to share our story with their ladies, and to allow us to provide the fashion show,” Daniels said.

“We always hope that our story shows the world that there is help available and that our name is now available to give to any victim someone might know. I would like to thank everyone for their donations and the vendors for their support.”