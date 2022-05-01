A man who made threats while displaying a knife died following an early-morning incident near a local church.

According to a news release from the Azle Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Boyd Road about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, in reference to a male with a knife who was making threats. The location is near Victory Christian Center and Eagle Mountain Veterinarian Clinic.

Officers arrived and attempted to deescalate the situation, but the suspect advanced on the officers while holding a knife in his hand and refused to comply with their commands, the police statement said. Officers deployed less lethal options to stop the suspect’s advances toward them. Police did not specify what those options were.

Police provided first aid until Azle Fire/EMS arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital, where he later died. Officers did not discharge their service weapons during the incident, according to the statement.

The Azle Police Department has requested that the Texas Rangers investigate the incident.

The deceased man has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as George J. Gordon III, 28, of Azle.