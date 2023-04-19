Azle residents to gather for Earth Day clean-up
On Saturday, April 22 volunteers will be meeting at 7:30am in front of City Hall for a community Clean-Up Day. The event is expected to last no later than 11 a.m.
“CWD is supplying all the vests, bags, and trash grabbers so all we need now are volunteers,” organizer Randa Goode said.
Volunteers may still apply by contacting Randa Goode at randa.goode@pinnbank.com so they can get an accurate headcount.
“I think it is important for a city to take pride in its appearance,” said Goode. “I drive the streets every day and see trash along the side all the time. This is not how I want other people to see our city, and I don’t think citizens of the city want to see this either. Azle is a great place to live and work, and we must take care of our city. But getting a handle on the trash situation can be overwhelming for just one person, so if we can get the community to help, we can start making a positive difference.”
The event started after Goode began speaking with other Azle residents about the problem of trash along Azle’s highways.
“It’s truly a community event with the community coming together to make a difference. I have been wanting to put something together for a while after seeing so much trash along 199. I was speaking with Jennifer Herrington one day, and she mentioned the same issue. We started talking and decided to just put something out there to see if anyone would help. Jennifer reached out to Robert Medigovich with CWD, and they have donated a roll off trailer, vest, bags, and trash pickers for the event. In addition, I have been wonderfully surprised with the response I have already received from people wanting to volunteer.”
While Azle hosts bi-annual clean-up days, the next being May 6, where residents can clean up their properties and take trash to dumpsters located off Denver Trail, this is the first event focused on picking up trash around the roadways in Azle, according to Goode.
Community clean-ups like these may become a more regular tradition in Azle. “If this goes well, I would like to have the event again in the fall,” said Goode.
The event will have volunteers walking through tall grass, so appropriate footwear and clothing are necessary and work gloves are highly recommended.
Cleaning up the sides of 199, FM 730 and Main Street and Azle’s parks will be the day’s primary goal, but residents are encouraged to clean any other areas where there is need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.