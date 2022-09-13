So what’s next ?

Just another day in the life of an agriculturalist

“Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven’t planted.” -- David Bly, former Minnesota state legislator.

Let’s visit a little about some of the things that we have been through during the past 12 months and how they have affected the quantity, quality and prices of agricultural products.

Since September 2021, we have experienced cold temperatures, extremely dry weather, wildfires, hail, tornadoes, flooding and high temperatures. Of course, all of these affect our lives in many ways. But because of agriculture’s strong reliance on at least decent production conditions, we received a triple whammy in the quantity, quality and pricing department of agricultural products. Because of the dry, windy conditions this spring, the likelihood of dry plant material becoming good tender for wildfires increased.

Of course, people losing their lives and homes was the highest on the tragedy list and then and then came livestock producers who not only lost animals to the fires but also any grazing materials that remained including stored hay. So, we now had livestock producers who immediately lost a portion, if not all of their source of livelihood due to animals being killed in the fires.

Producers with livestock who survived their encounters with the fires now had animals with no or little forage to graze or hay to feed. The livestock raisers then had to make the decision of having to feed expensive feed or liquidate their stock. And then the next decision for many raisers was to either try to keep their heads above water or completely get out of the business.

Another concern was the ones making the choice to get out also put more pressure on the job market.

Now before we leave the topic of the wildfires, I want to mention that several firefighter friends of mine have told me that upwards of 80-90% of wildfires are caused by humans. Whether due to careless burning of refuse, including brush, and reckless use of fireworks, welding, grinding and even mowing can be the cause of fires. Vehicles with catalytic converters being driven through or parked in dry grass are also possible starters of fires. Even though we did get some much-needed rain, the soil was so dry that much of the moisture is already gone because of it soaking into the ground, so the danger is still there.

Also be aware that as fall arrives and the warm season grasses and other plants go dormant, rainfall will not deter fire nearly as easily as when the plants were actively growing. Please be careful with any activity that may cause fire.

Now let’s go back to the topic of agricultural losses and their effects on everyone.

Remember that you do not have to be an agriculturalist to be affected by these things. Keep in mind the old saying “If you eat, you are involved in agriculture,” but it’s not only food that is affected, also included are clothing, shelter and energy.

Don’t let the idea slip past that when dry weather is figured into the equation the plant crops are also affected which means that human food crops, livestock feed crops, fiber crops and plants that are used for energy production and even timber for lumber can be stunted or nonexistent.

Now let’s go to the principle of “supply and demand.” Remember from senior economics class that when supply is in short supply and demand is great, the prices go up and with great supply and little demand prices go down. Everyone knows that not everything is governed by supply and demand, but do know that most of agricultural products are, right?

Let’s look at just a few examples. A wildfire burns all of the forage used for livestock grazing, the raiser can no longer provide feed for the livestock so they are sold at the livestock sale barn, the market becomes flooded with the livestock so the price ultimately goes down. Secondly, the lack of rain has caused the feed grains to be in short supply causing the prices on livestock feed and human food to go up. When we finally do get rain, it pours down and we have floods which wash out the crops thereby making a shortage of foodstuffs pushing the prices up for the consumer. When you are going through the grocery store and you are noticing prices, don’t forget that supply and demand is a snowball rolling downhill gathering more snow and velocity as it goes. This principle also includes agricultural products. This can be a very complicated subject that cannot be covered in one individual column, but its importance does warrant consideration by everyone.

Sometimes we get caught up in so many of our own concerns that we take our food supply and other necessary agricultural products for granted; this can be a dangerous oversight, so please be conscious of the importance of our agriculturalists and the tough times they also face.

Until next time.