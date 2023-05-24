Carter BloodCare and the Azle Ministerial Alliance to hold summer blood drive in Azle.
“It takes less than an hour to give blood that saves lives,” Chiessa-Ortiz said. “Donated blood is used to help people with life-threatening injuries due to serious vehicle accidents and severe trauma, those undergoing surgeries and transplants, patients receiving cancer treatments, mothers going through difficult deliveries, children with anemia, and older adults with age-related health issues.”
For faster donations and less paperwork, donors-to-be can sign up on Carter BloodCare’s Donor Portal, https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132042. Walk-ins are also welcome.
