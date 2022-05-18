Azle’s Jackson Berg became the first Hornet wrestler to be recognized by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and United States Marine Corps as a Leadership and Character All American.

Tyler Harrison, boys wrestling coach at Azle High School, nominated Berg for the award based on the wrestler’s strong leadership and devotion during the past four years.

The senior wrestler has “held himself and his teammates to a high standard of character both on and off the wrestling mat,” Harrison said.

The coaches association and U.S. Marines recognize 50 high school wrestlers in Texas each year.

“Jackson has led our wrestling program by example for the last four years,” the coach said. “He has overcome a lot of adversity through injuries, sickness, etc., and always bounces back and is the hardest working guy in the room. He holds himself and his teammates accountable to the high expectations that we have in our program.”

Harrison praised Berg as a positive influence on the wrestling program since his freshman year. Now, Berg is preparing to graduate and pursue an education at the University of North Texas.

“We look forward to watching him continue to great things in the future,” Harrison said.