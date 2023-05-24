AZ val and sal.JPG

Henry Lalonde (Left) and Austin Tong (Right)

 ZACH FREEMAN

Azle High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian speak on their journeys through high school and their plans for the future

On June 3, Azle High School seniors will be saying goodbye to high school and hello to the rest of their lives at a Fort Worth Convention Center graduation ceremony. To usher them into this next stage of their lives are two students who have managed to come out on top through their four years together. Henry Lalonde and Austin Tong will be representing the graduating class of 2023 on-stage as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Lalonde and Tong are both lifelong Azle AISD students.

