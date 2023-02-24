Mental health has become an important issue for many people in recent years. Especially for those who might have relatives with mental handicaps or those who may experience a mental health crisis. Crisis intervention teams (CIT) are specially trained police officers that handle possible situations that may occur with those with mental handicaps. Azle City Council voted in their last session to accept an intercity agreement to share training and resources with surrounding cities and create a specialized task force to handle such incidents.

Azle City Council voted Tuesday February 7, to enter into an agreement with surrounding cities like Lake Worth, Reno, Saginaw, White Settlement, Pelican Bay, and the My Health My Resources of Tarrant County (MHMRTC), a community center created to offer resources and help with those with mental health issues, to make an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) to share resources and training. This agreement will allow Azle police to partner with neighboring agencies to share information and training to jointly monitor and provide follow-ups to those individuals who may need it. The agreement would also authorize the creation of the Northwest Tarrant County Crisis Intervention Team (NWTC CIT) to establish a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with all involved.

