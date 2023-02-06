Azle ambulance stuck in ice

Medics with the Azle Fire Department work to free up an Azle ambulance after it got stuck in ice on Miller Road in the Briar area Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

 Courtesy Azle Fire Department

What started out as a chance for a little ice on bridges and other elevated surfaces ended up shutting down most of North Texas for the entire work week as a “winter weather event” raged in the area.

Around here, we call it “Stock Show weather.”