What started out as a chance for a little ice on bridges and other elevated surfaces ended up shutting down most of North Texas for the entire work week as a “winter weather event” raged in the area.
Around here, we call it “Stock Show weather.”
Icy conditions were first predicted to begin Monday afternoon, Jan. 30 and continue through early morning Wednesday, Feb. 1. But by 6:15 a.m. on Monday, law enforcement agencies and fire departments across Parker and Wise counties were working multiple vehicle accidents, and around 6:45 a.m., decisions were made to close schools in Azle, Springtown, and most ISDs north and west of the DFW Metroplex.
Temperatures hovered in the mid-20 degree range throughout the work week as additional sleet and freezing rain fell across the area. It wasn’t until late Friday morning that temperatures rose above freezing and things began to thaw out.
AZLE ISD
Azle ISD officials, like everyone else, were surprised to wake up to icy condition on Monday morning, Jan. 30. A quick survey of area road conditions informed the decision to close schools for the day at about 6:45 a.m. — only 45 minutes later than the district’s goal. The decisions to close schools on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were fairly obvious, according to AISD Communications Director Amanda Moore.
The decision to close schools on Friday was made out of an abundance of caution with the safety of students and employees in mind, Moore said. Buses would have had to be on the road by 8 a.m. if school was delayed by two hours, and many neighborhoods and rural areas were still too icy to ensure safety at that time, Moore explained.
Todd Smith, AISD superintendent, announced on Monday that while the two weather days built into the calendar will now be converted to school days, there are enough minutes built into the calendar that students will not have to make up the additional three days missed during the storm.
Any time inclement weather is anticipated, school officials monitor the weather and road conditions and consult with the National Weather Service, local emergency management personnel and other area school district, according to the Azle ISD website.
Factors considered in making decisions to close schools include road conditions, current and expected accumulation of snow or ice, sidewalk and parking lot conditions, and weather forecasts, the website says.
The Azle ISD notifies parents, students and staff via text and email when there are closures or delays. The district also posts that information on its website (www.azleisd.net), Facebook (www.facebook.com/AzleISD) and Twitter (@AzleISD) accounts; local television and radio outlets are also notified.
AZLE PD UNIT ROLLS
Driving on ice is tricky, to say the least, and no one is immune to the slick stuff — not even the police.
An Azle police officer with four years’ experience was driving a city-owned Ford Explorer marked Unit 129 Tuesday, Jan. 31, when the vehicle hit a patch of ice in the 1300 block of SH 199. According to Lt. Dora Scudder, the vehicle slid on the ice and the driver could not control SUV, which hit a highway barrier, causing it to roll over. It landed on its top. The officer and his passenger — a two-year city employee — climbed out of the vehicle on their own and radioed for help.
Both were taken to a local hospital where they were evaluated for minor injuries and were promptly released. Damage to Unit 129 is described as “significant front-end and frame damage.” City Manager Tom Muir opined the vehicle will probably be totaled.
Azle police worked a total of 14 vehicle accidents between Monday and Friday during the ice storm.
CITY OF AZLE
Muir said he was happy to report there were no broken water mains or lines during the storm, but there were other problems. Two additional police fleet vehicles as well as a city ambulance slid off roadways and into barrow ditches, Muir said, and had to be pulled out by wreckers. None were damaged.
Two years ago, during the “Deep Freeze” event, the city’s dump truck, used for sanding operations, slid into a ditch on ice and overturned, and was totaled as a result, Muir said.
“We ordered another one, but the manufacturer canceled that order. Now we have another one on order, and we hope to have it in service some time before next winter,” Muir said. In the meantime, street crews are “making do” using a sander in the bed of a pickup. But the bed of a pickup just can’t hold enough sand to efficiently get the job done, and therefore, a lot of time is spent driving to refill the truck bed repeatedly.
Azle Fire Chief Will Scott said one of the city’s ambulances was on a mutual aid call for Parker County’s LifeCare EMS in Reno area when an oncoming vehicle went sideways on N. Cardinal Road. The ambulance, which was on a downhill slope, was able to come to a stop to avoid that vehicle, but once stopped, the ambulance began to slide sideways and ended up in the barrow ditch.
Scott said the incident occurred about 5:30 on Tuesday, and it was almost midnight before a heavy-duty wrecker arrived to two it out of the ditch.
“Fortunately, Texas Towing was already en route to this area because of an 18-wheeler that jack-knifed on FM 730 north, north of Reno Road,” Scott said. “So they committed to us that when they finished with the 18-wheeler, they’d get the ambulance next. It was a difficult tow, because they had to tie the wrecker to a tree to stabilize it before it could pull the ambulance out.”
In a separate incident earlier the same day, the same ambulance and crew got stuck in ice on Miller Road north of Azle while on a call. The crew was able to free the vehicle using oil absorbent.
