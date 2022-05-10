Sometimes in baseball the clutch hits don’t come, or don’t come often enough.

For Azle, a timely hit delivered a lead and then helped nail down a 2-1 victory Friday in Game 1 of its bi-district series against Birdville at Saginaw High School.

But the Hornet bats would be largely silent in games 2 and 3, as Azle would score once in each game, which sabotaged their chances of winning and advancing. The Hawks took those games by scores of 4-1 and 2-1 Saturday afternoon. Azle’s final record was 19-7.

“Our offense did fine – we just didn’t get big hits when we had people on (base),” Azle head baseball coach Stephen Smith said. “That was something we had done all year was get the big hits. But, you know, in the playoffs, everybody goes out and scouts. They’ve got (intel on) eight to 10 at-bats on you or more. And they’ve got a really good pitching staff. You’ve got an OU commit over there. You’ve got a kid in Game 2 who’s a Wichita State commit. They were picked to win our region and we went toe-to-toe and had a chance to win it.”

In Game 1, Brandon Sheets hit a solo home run and then Billy Spratt got a hit that drove in the go-ahead and eventual winning run. The Hornets’ last best chance to score in Game 3 came in the bottom of the sixth with two runners on and one out. But a double play in the infield ended the inning, and the Hornets went three up and three down in the seventh to end the game.

“I thought our kids competed,” Smith said about the series. “And that’s all I can ask for – our boys come out and compete and get after it. I thought they did everything they could to try to win this series. We love them. That’s one thing that we tell them all the time is that your coaches love you and no matter if we win or lose, we’re always going to be here.”

Frustrating for the Hornets was that in Games 2 and 3, the Hawks scored all the runs they would need in the early innings: two runs in inning two in Game 2 and two runs in the first inning in Game 3. In the deciding game, Bynum Martinez had a single between third and short that drove in the first run, and then Niko Ioannou delivered an RBI single two batters later that brought home what was the eventual game-winning score. His hit came after a costly infield error on a grounder that opened the door for the second run in the frame.

Azle’s other major threat in Game 3 came in the third, when the Hornets loaded the bases with one out. Sheets, though, popped out and then Spratt hit a comebacker to the mound that ended both the frame and Azle’s chances. Sheets drove in the Hornets’ lone run in the fifth on an infield grounder that pushed a run across. He was safe at first on the play.