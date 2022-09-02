The Azle Hornets trailed early for the second straight week and lost their second and last non-district game of the season, this time a 58-14 decision to Grapevine Thursday night at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Azle trailed 17-0 at the end of one quarter and 31-0 halftime against the Mustangs. In a 69-27 loss to Frisco Reedy last week, the Hornets fell behind by double digits early in the game and trailed 28-14 at halftime.

"Overall, we did some really good things at times, but we have to be disciplined across the board because 10 guys might be doing the right thing and one guy doing the wrong thing, and the one guy doing the wrong thing always shows up," Azle head coach Devon Dorris said about Thursday's game.

Each player has to do his part on every play, the coach said.

"And it's not one guy all game - it's a different guy in different plays, if that makes sense," he said.

Azle quarterback Jay Jones passed for 144 yards and tossed one touchdown and ran for another. Vance Guthrie had four catches for 33 yards and a TD reception.

The Hornets play Denton Ryan at home next week for their first district game of the season.