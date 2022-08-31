Azle’s football team shared a district title last year with Brewer and Northwest.

But claiming a district title again this year should be a tougher test for the Hornets. Not because of the team Azle will field – the Hornets appear to be in the playoff mix again – but because of the nine-team District 3-5A Division I, a district that features two Goliaths — Aledo and Denton Ryan, perennial state title contenders. Ryan is ranked second in The Dallas Morning News’ preseason poll for area Class 5A teams.

First, though, Azle has to play its non-district slate of games, and that began Friday night against Frisco Reedy at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets lost 69-27. Reedy, incidentally, was ranked 15th in the DMN area preseason poll.

“I’m really excited about the group of kids we have,” Azle head coach Devon Dorris said, noting that the team’s motto is “Move forward,” which centers on moving ahead no matter what happens and to keep improving and enjoying the process of coming to practice and being a team.

The Hornets finished 8-3 last year, losing in the bi-district playoff round to Mansfield Summit. Dorris said looking back at last season, he appreciates players who stepped up.

“I was really pleased with the kids’ resiliency,” Dorris said in an interview in early August. “We had quite a few injuries that we were having to deal with with some of our key players. So the fact that we were able to play the last game for a district championship or a share of the district championship, I think was a real testament to our kids’ resiliency. Obviously, I’m excited that we came out on top of that game, but just tie-breaker wise, (we) ended up third.”

In that first round of the playoffs against Summit, the Hornets played what turned out to be the regional champ. Of the nine teams in the new district, six made the playoffs last year. Dorris said some teams that have had recent playoff appearances will not be in the playoffs this year.

“Every week is going to be a test,” he said. “It’s part of the season – and that’s why I’m really excited about it. It’s part of that journey, so to speak, and that process to continually improve yourself and you really focus on you and be the best you that you can be. Week in and week out, no matter what happened the week before, you have to strap your boots on get ready to go again. It makes for very competitive games in every single game, but it’s also reason to go to work every day and to get better.”

A fourth seed coming out of this district can beat a top seed in the bi-district playoffs because that team will have played some of the top competition every week in its district schedule, Dorris said.

Looking at the season, there’s a clean slate at hand, as Dorris said every season is different and every team possesses its own personality and journey.

“We obviously have high expectations every year, but just enjoying the process of coming to practice every single day and getting better is kind of the goal,” he said. “But we have high expectations and we feel like we have a team that can compete week in and week out.”

Azle has 25 returning lettermen, with about six offensive and four defensive starters returning. The team will have a new quarterback in senior Jay Jones. Last year, Chris Lee played quarterback in every game despite having a stress fracture in his foot for the last seven games. Lee did not practice during that time.

“So Jay got all the (first team) reps in practice every single day,” Dorris said. “Even though Jay played sparingly in some of the games, he had valuable reps every single day in practice, operating the offense and getting everybody in (sync) and learning his assignment.”

Dorris said Jones (6-3, 195) will play fine and is excited to see what he can do, as he had a good spring and summer.

“There’s a light that kinda comes on for a senior quarterback, even if it’s a returning starter or not a returning starter,” Dorris said. “There’s just something about a senior quarterback that they really know that this is their team. It’s always a fun year when you can have a senior starting quarterback.”

In the backfield, the Hornets return Vance Guthrie, who started some games last year.

“We’ve already seen him play quite a few games as a sophomore,” Dorris said. “He’s really grown as far as his speed and his development. He’s really developed over the summer and spring and offseason. So I feel really excited about him. Who plays with him at the running back position will be determined throughout fall camp.”

At the wide receiver position, the team returns a bevy of players: Tyler Akers, Gavin Green, Conner Combs, Tyler Landon and Zeb Cross.

“We have a lot of experience coming back at the receiver position,” Dorris said, adding that he has “all the confidence in the world in any of our receivers.”

Regarding the offensive line position, the Hornets lost Jakson LaHue, who is now at Mississippi State University, but Dorris has confidence in players coming in to fill spots. Two starters return: Latham Phillips and Reid Norris.

“And then we feel like we have some really good kids stepping up and filling the other spots,” Dorris said.

Adam May, Dylan Maines and Hunter Schultz are in that mix, the coach said.

The team’s kicker will be decided in the fall camp, as there will be a competition, and the punter position will likely be Gavin Green, who was the backup punter last year, Dorris said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bryce Trumbich returns on the D-line and “we’re really excited about him,” Dorris said. Other players to look for this fall are Brennan Villalta and Timothy Quarles, and then some other players are competing for positions, the coach said.

“To compete, we feel like you need to have at least six defensive linemen that rotate in, so that will be quite a big rotation there,” he said. The Hornets run a 3-4 defensive scheme.

As for the linebacking corps, Denim Fields had a “tremendous spring and summer, and we look for really big things for him in his senior year,” Dorris said, calling him a “tremendous young man that’s worked really hard. We think that he’s going to have a great season this year as an outside linebacker as a senior.”

At inside linebacker, returning starter and senior Drew Dorris returns. He also had a great spring and summer as well, and will be the quarterback of the defense as far as signals and getting people in positions, Dorris said. (Drew is Devon Dorris’ son.)

Other linebackers who will contribute are Jacob Martin, Matthew Garcia and Garrin Graves.

The secondary has the least amount of experience, Dorris said, but the team has one of its best tacklers coming back in senior Kaleb Vasquez at safety.

“And then we have a bunch of juniors we feel very confident in, but they have to see some game experience,” he said, mentioning Josh Montelongo as one example. Other defensive backs in the mix for the Hornets are Cale Cohen, Bradyn Rager and Tyler Ulrich.

One other player Dorris discussed was Abraham Aguelles, a move-in from Grand Prairie and a senior defensive end who is a hard worker and someone who can help the team, Dorris said.

Jones, Fields and Drew Dorris stepped away for a couple minutes from practice last week to talk about the upcoming season. They said they’re excited for the season to begin.

Drew Dorris said the “train keeps rolling” for the team as it prepares for the season.

“We’re not going to be the ones to let down the legacy – that’s the main thing,” he said.

Jones said the team had a “lot of doubters” over the summer, but through the first few weeks of practice, he has seen the team grow.

“I think we’re going to be fine,” he said.

He said he definitely thinks taking snaps last year in practice has paid off for him.

The players said the tough district can help the team this year and prepare the players for the playoffs.