Azle Hornet Academy recognized 33 graduates on June 20 at the Azle High School auditorium.

The graduates ranged in age from 18 to 49 years old. Family and friends were in attendance to cheer for their graduates.

Azle ISD Board of Trustees President Bill Lane gave the congratulatory remarks to the graduates, saying that their diplomas would be “something you will have to carry forward with you the rest of your life.”

Lane also encouraged the graduates to get involved in their community, serve on boards and committees, and that even if they move away, Azle will always be home.

“Don’t forget your roots here,” said Lane. “Don’t forget the people here today.”

The Hornet Academy started in 2009. It is not a credit recovery program but rather a pathway for non-traditional students, or students who do not thrive in the classroom environment, to attain their high school diploma.

The program has helped hundreds of students from all walks of life become high school graduates.

This latest graduating class marks 643 students who have received their diplomas through the Hornet Academy since it started.