Wendal Hoover had a long career with Azle ISD. He was principal of Azle Elementary for eight years and then served as the district superintendent for 24 years.

In 1993, the district honored the former superintendent by naming a new fifth and sixth grade campus after him — Hoover Elementary School.

Hoover passed away in 2020, followed by his wife Glenda in 2021. The couple’s children wanted to set a memorial bench at the campus in recognition of their father’s commitment to the school district, especially the campus which he called “his chestnut tree.”

“When the ribbon to this lovely school was cut back in 1993, Dad was planning his speech and called me to have me find a poem that he wanted to quote,” said Lana Hoover, his daughter.

“I had no idea how ‘The Village Blacksmith’ by (Henry Wadsworth) Longfellow had anything to do with school, but he was adamant that I find it for him. on that day in 1993, he started his speech with:

‘Under a spreading chestnut-tree

The village smithy stands;

The smith, a mighty man is he,

With large and sinewy hands;

And the muscles of his brawny arms

Are strong as iron bands.’”

Hoover went on to say that this school was “his” chestnut tree, Lana said, and that long after he and Glenda were gone, it would continue to “educate young people, which was their life’s work.”

The bench at Hoover will be a comfort to children who are waiting for parents to pick them up when they are sick, for kids to sit and read a book, to laugh with friends and to sometimes cry with them, Lana said.

Lana and her siblings Lisa and Keith, and their families, hope that “when those young people see this comfortable, old bench, that they’ll remember the kind and generous folks that thought so very much of their town, and also wanted to leave it just a bit better for having lived in it.”

The inscription on the bench reads, “Be Firm, Fair, and Consistent.”

“Dad said this often,” said Lana. “He gave each of us this advice our whole lives. He also shared it with his teachers and staff. It also epitomized both he and Mom and was a motto that they lived their lives by — they were both firm, fair, and consistent.”