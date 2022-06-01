The Azle community is invited to attend a bench dedication and celebration of life at 2 p.m. on June 5 at the Hoover Elementary School library honoring Wendal and Glenda Hoover.

A brief ceremony will take place with punch and cookies afterward. Everyone will have a chance to write down and share their memories of the Hoovers.

A memorial bench is being dedicated to Hoover and will be placed at the Hoover Elementary School campus, which was named for Hoover, a former superintendent of Azle ISD.

Hoover and his wife were “people watchers,” according to daughter Lana Hoover, and they would often sit on benches and do just that. This bench will serve as a remembrance of the couple and their service to the community and school district.