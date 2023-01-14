AZ Kristen Pegues-New marketing director-City-1.JPG

Kristen Pegues started last fall as the community and marketing specialist for the city of Azle.

 Don Munsch

Kristen Pegues has returned to her hometown of Azle to work in a newly created position at City Hall.

Pegues started in November as the community and marketing specialist. A 2005 Azle High School graduate, she attended Texas Tech University, where she earned her degree in agricultural communications with an emphasis in marketing. After college, she worked for the United States Team Penning Association and National Cutting Horse Association, each located in Fort Worth. She worked in marketing in both places, putting in about 4½ years combined.

