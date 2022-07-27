IMG_3711.JPG

Chuck Weiss, director of transportation with Azle ISD.

 DON MUNSCH

Chuck Weiss not only oversees the Azle ISD transportation department but can be counted to drive buses when necessary. Read more about Weiss and his job and tenure at the Azle ISD in the latest Jobs in Azle series in the Aug. 3 edition of the Azle News.

Don@azlenews.net