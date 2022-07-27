Chuck Weiss not only oversees the Azle ISD transportation department but can be counted to drive buses when necessary. Read more about Weiss and his job and tenure at the Azle ISD in the latest Jobs in Azle series in the Aug. 3 edition of the Azle News.
Hold the bus: Transportation director talks about job
Chuck Weiss not only oversees the Azle ISD transportation department but can be counted to drive buses when necessary. Read more about Weiss and his job and tenure at the Azle ISD in the latest Jobs in Azle series in the Aug. 3 edition of the Azle News.
Don Munsch
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Our latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Hold the bus: Transportation director talks about job
- Suspect released on $5k bond
- $4,000 raised for homeless veterans
- Back on the road after recovery
- UCEUS Video
- Student exchange organization looking for host families
- NINE QUESTIONS: Azle athletes ponder minutia that matters
- Popcorn Players presents 'Male Order Brides'
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect released on $5k bond
- Azle hit-and-run suspect arrested
- Driver’s seat: New principal begins at Azle High School
- Azle’s new head coach for soccer girls is a familiar face
- NINE QUESTIONS: Azle athletes ponder minutia that matters
- Azle kids nurture strength, speed at camp
- Popcorn Players presents 'Male Order Brides'
- Changing the culture of senior care
- Azle’s retail offerings continue to expand
- Student exchange organization looking for host families
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Announcements
A come-and-go reception for the 50th anniversary for Mike and Jay Angeloff will at 2 p.m. June 25 at Victory Christian Center's Education, 520 Commerce St. in Azle, across from Sonic. The event is hosted by the couple’s children, Michael and Glenda Angeloff Jr. and Mark and Teresa Sparks, and grandsons Matthew and Jacob Sparks
- Updated
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
- Updated
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.