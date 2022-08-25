The Azle ISD Board of Trustees approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price for the Azle High School bond projects during the Aug. 15 meeting.

The GMP for the addition and renovations at the high school was set at just over $24 million for construction costs. This reflects a nearly 20% increase over the original $20 million construction budget.

Steele & Freeman Inc. was awarded the AHS construction project. They previously conducted the construction of the new indoor practice facility at AHS and replaced the stadium turf.

Representatives from the company told board members that there has been a 23.9% increase in nonresidential construction projects from the same time last year, with inflation and fuel prices contributing to the higher costs.

Matt Adams, AISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the board that they will be earmarking $4 million from the general fund to cover the additional costs.

Superintendent Todd Smith stated that they made the decision not to cut back on any of the projects in order to avoid “taking away from the scope of the work that we told our community we would be doing.”

The projects at the high school will include a kitchen and cafeteria renovation, a new two-story science lab wing, and an expanded welding shop.

Concerning the new science wing, it will include eight science labs and will be built to International Code Council 500 storm shelter standards, withstanding 250-mile-per-hour wind speeds.

The science wing will serve as the storm shelter for the entire population of AHS in the event of severe weather.

These projects are set to begin within the next few weeks. It is expected that all projects will be complete in about 18 months.

Elementary project updates

The addition of restrooms in the Eagle Heights kindergarten classrooms is complete. There are some pink and blue temporary doors up on the restrooms as the district waits for the permanent doors to come in. The doors are expected to be in sometime in September.

Work on the new centralized library at Eagle Heights is still in progress but is expected to be complete this fall, Adams told the board.

Work at Liberty Elementary is underway with a lot of utility work having been done for the new construction and the pad going out front for the new wings. A parking lot is also being put in thanks to an interlocal agreement with Tarrant County. This will allow buses to pull through for student drop off and pick up as well as additional campus parking.

The Hoover Elementary fine arts renovation is complete for choir and band, with some additional band storage waiting to be installed. The additions of the science labs and the expansion of the cafeteria and two special ed rooms are expected to be completed before Christmas.

The groundwork for the new Hilltop Elementary School is underway with foundation and plumbing work to begin soon. The school district will be meeting with Walnut Creek Special Utility District for providing water to the campus.