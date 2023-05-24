Allegiance Title and Future Hope and Healing Center raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse with fashion show.
On Thursday, May 11, Hidden Garden Events Venue in Lakeside hosted a fashion show to remember. This yearly Mother’s Day luncheon and catwalk was first organized by Debbie Hall of Allegiance Title three years ago. From its beginnings, Hall wanted to center this event around promoting women and that’s why they chose Azle’s Future Hope and Healing Center (FHHC) as a beneficiary.
“FHHC provides shelter, counseling, support, and donated items to victims of domestic abuse in order to ensure that they don’t have to return to abusive environments,” founder Sally Daniels said. “We have provided 321 nights of safe sleep since Christmas by paying either motel fees or first month’s rent.”
A percentage of sales made at the number of shops inside the venue went to the organization and a table was set up for them to receive donations. FHHC was started by Daniels, who has 26 years of experience as a counsellor, eight years ago and gained 501c3 status in March of 2018. Four years ago, the center moved to Main St. in Azle, starting Hope’s Bazaar. Hope’s Bazaar is an upscale boutique and resale shop that funds and houses the FHHC. The shop is located at 141 W Main St in Azle. All the clothes worn by the models were sourced from Hope’s Bazaar and many of the models were volunteers from the shop.
“My goal is that every home is a safe home,” FHHC founder Sally Daniels said. “The mission statement [of FHHC] is to be the future of hope and healing by providing services and education to those in need and the goal is that nobody returns to an abusive home because they cannot meet their family’s basic needs. We’ll do anything we can. I’ve gotten on Facebook that I’ve got a client that needs diapers so that we can get those needs met and she doesn’t go back to an unsafe home.”
FHHC does not yet have a shelter but hopes to get one soon.
“Every year I say I hope to have it open by January 1 of next year,” Daniels said. “Part of it is finding those resources and finding those people that know the people that have the resources.”
The support that FHHC receives at events like this fashion show helps inspire and encourage Daniels and the clients that rely on FHHC resources.
“It makes me feel like people do care and understand,” Daniels said. “When our clients know that the community cares about them and wants them to be successful and wants them to be safe then they’re more likely to do that because they feel like they’ve got backing. When’s she’s getting shampoo or whatever and I can say that it came from an event that we did, and people have brought items for you all then they know they’ve got the support of the community.”
Like many organizations of its kind, FHHC success stories may mean never seeing the client again.
“[I did not know how much of an impact I was making] until I was in a car accident two years ago,” she said. “I was in ICU and my kids started telling me how these people had posted on Facebook and that they would pray for her and ‘keep us updated.’ I had no clue until then. It’s my passion... I love what I do.”
While the work is difficult, the difference Daniels makes in people’s lives makes it worthwhile.
“[My favorite part of the work is] when I see somebody happy,” Daniels said. When I see somebody that comes in and thought she couldn’t do anything, she thought she couldn’t stay gone, but she does. At Christmas when we provide kids with Christmas and they’ve never had Christmas before, Easter baskets, anytime I can see a bright smile.”
First United Mortgage, First American Home Warranty and other sponsors were also present to speak and support the event. Daniels described Cristina Calk of First United Mortgage as one of the biggest supporters of the FHHC. Calk hosts a different annual fundraiser for the organization.
A major selling point for the organization was that designer clothes, originally worth hundreds of dollars, can be found for a fraction of the price at Hope’s Bazaar. Models struck a pose and showed off a selection of these clothes.
While fun times were had all around, Daniels kept the meaning and purpose of her organization clear.
“One in ten men and one in three women will be in an abusive relationship in Texas,” Daniels said.
The FHHC has served clients from as far North as Justin and as far South as Burleson. Each person that comes through their doors is managed on a case-by-case basis and Daniels tries to find help for every client.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.