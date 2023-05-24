Allegiance Title and Future Hope and Healing Center raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse with fashion show.

On Thursday, May 11, Hidden Garden Events Venue in Lakeside hosted a fashion show to remember. This yearly Mother’s Day luncheon and catwalk was first organized by Debbie Hall of Allegiance Title three years ago.  From its beginnings, Hall wanted to center this event around promoting women and that’s why they chose Azle’s Future Hope and Healing Center (FHHC) as a beneficiary.

