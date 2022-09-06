A (figurative) fireworks show erupted after Heritage Christian’s football team traveled to Azle on Friday night to take on the Crusaders in the second game of the TAPPS Division III District 2 six-man league.

Heritage scored early, but Azle Christian kept responding with points of its own. Back and forth the teams went.

The first quarter ended with Heritage on top 19-14. The Lions gained further momentum near the end of the second quarter, taking a 67-53 lead into halftime.

The Crusaders roared back in the third quarter to tie the game 73-73.

Both teams stuck to their running games for most of the evening, and the back and forth continued into the crucial fourth quarter. Crusaders quarterback Levi Morrow threw just six passes all night but led his defense in tackles with 13. Jake Skartvedt (10) and Logan (nine) were also among the top tacklers. Logan added an interception to his defensive effort.

Players on both sides showed fatigue by game’s end but kept fighting to overcome the muggy night, long playing time and intense physical exertion.

Azle Christian fumbled on its own end of the field near the end of the game, and Heritage scored quickly. The Crusaders drove back down the field and had a chance to win, but the team couldn’t find the end zone.

Final score: Heritage 93, Azle Christian 87.

Azle Christian head coach Clayton Sanders was pleased with the team’s effort.

“There are other things we need to keep improving on, such as fundamentals, mental toughness and conditioning,” he said. “That falls on me, and that's what we will continue to work on.”

The team should benefit from the loss, he said.

“Win or lose, iron sharpens iron, and we feel like we will get better from playing Heritage,” he said.

Next up, Azle Christian faces Newcastle.

“Our schedule was built to challenge us, week in and week out,” Sanders said. “It doesn't get any easier with Newcastle. They are ranked in the top 10 in the state for a reason. They are well coached, tough, blue-collar kids who aren't accustomed to losing. All that is great for them, but we are going to just continue to focus on ourselves, keep putting in the work, and stay hungry to get better every week.”

The coach expects another tough four quarters of war on Friday.

“That's what we want from Newcastle, and that's what they will get from us,” he said. “You can't hide in six-man football. It is the hardest, most physical game there is. The only way to get conditioned to it is to get tested week in and week out. We don't want easy, and there isn't any team on our schedule that will be. That's the way we want it.”

Azle Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Newcastle.

“It is always nice to play at home in front of your fans,” Sanders said. “We were blessed to get seven home games this season. We'd love to pack the stands with our Crusader faithful and whoever else that would like to see two teams go at it for four quarters. It's going to be a good one.”