SPRINGTOWN — With summer weather moving out, the fall and winter season will bring a slew of annual holidays that the city of Springtown is ready to recognize with events.
Usually, the city hosts National Night Out in October, a Veterans Day ceremony in November, a parade and Christmas tree lighting after Thanksgiving and a Christmas festival in mid-December. The city plans to add an event on Halloween to the schedule this year as well.
Unlike in previous years, the city will host “Howl-o-ween Boo Bash” on Oct. 31 in Springtown Park for kids and pups. The bash will feature “trunk-or-treat” and a costume contest for humans and their pets. The event will also double as a fundraiser for the Springtown Animal Shelter, and pets from the shelter are expected to be available for adoption at the event.
The date of the city’s Christmas parade and tree lighting is expected to change as well. Instead of the Christmas parade and tree lighting occurring during the Sunday following Thanksgiving, Springtown City Council unanimously voted on Aug. 24 to approve moving the Christmas parade and tree lighting to the first Sunday in December. This means the Christmas parade and tree lighting is scheduled for Dec. 3 while Old-Fashioned Christmas will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9.
This change was made because of concerns from the events committee regarding the previous schedule. City Administrator David Miller said having the parade and tree lighting during Thanksgiving weekend caused city staff to modify or cancel their Thanksgiving plans to prepare for the event.
According to the council’s agenda report on this topic, moving the parade and tree lighting from Thanksgiving weekend may also increase attendance and parade participation. Families who are travelling or just finished travelling that weekend have had to miss the event as well as community youth groups who may have participated in the parade had it not been during the holiday weekend.
Miller said other concerns were that having the two Christmas events two weeks apart affected momentum and is a burden on city resources considering that the original parade date would have put the city’s fall and winter events only two weeks apart from each other.
During the council meeting, Miller also suggested revamping the city’s Veterans Day event, which has usually been a reverent affair like the city’s Memorial Day ceremony. Those changes have not yet been confirmed, though Miller said the events committee is considering hosting a Veterans Day parade.
“While we respect those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, we must celebrate those who came back home and we must celebrate those who continue to serve and we must celebrate those who come back suffering from PTSD and other service-related injuries,” he said during the council meeting. “They deserve a celebration. So, we will look at making that more of a celebratory service and event as opposed to the solemn service that we’ve done in the past.”
City Secretary Christina Derr reviewed the city’s previous events this year in her quarterly administrative services report, including new events like the job fair and the Super Steps for Super Pets 5K benefiting the animal shelter.
“Our events committee is very, very busy,” Derr said during the council meeting. “They all have full-time positions beyond events, and they all still pour their hearts into finding what the next good event to add is.”
madelyn edwards | tri-county reporter
A slew of Jeeps drove by during last year’s Springtown Christmas parade. This year’s Christmas parade is expected to occur on Dec. 3 instead of Thanksgiving weekend.
