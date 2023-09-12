Springtown_City_of_logo.PNG

SPRINGTOWN — With summer weather moving out, the fall and winter season will bring a slew of annual holidays that the city of Springtown is ready to recognize with events.

Usually, the city hosts National Night Out in October, a Veterans Day ceremony in November, a parade and Christmas tree lighting after Thanksgiving and a Christmas festival in mid-December. The city plans to add an event on Halloween to the schedule this year as well.

