The Good Neighbors fall blitz is set for Oct. 14-15. The event will hit a milestone when it completes its 200th home renovation that weekend.
The Good Neighbors program helps revitalize the homes of veterans, elderly, disabled, and economically disadvantaged neighbors. This can include projects like repairing and replacing roofs, porches, floors, plumbing and electrical issues.
Blitzes are done twice a year — spring and fall — and typically work with 10 to 15 homes for each event.
As part of a 380 Agreement with Servolution Network — the organizer of the Good Neighbors blitz — the city of Azle selects four homes within the city limits to be included in the bi-annual blitzes and reimburses the organization $35,000 a year toward the cost of the repairs to those homes.
For information on how to volunteer for the Good Neighbors Blitz, or to donate materials, visit www.servolutionetwork.com.
Servolution Gala Oct. 22
Servolution will be holding its first annual Love Your City Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 404 Main Place in Azle.
Seats are limited, so purchasing tickets online before the event is required. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased through www.loveyourcitygala.com.
The gala will feature a musical performance by Branded, dinner provided by Caitlyn’s Catering, and both live and silent auctions.
Auction items will include vacation packages, autographed sports and entertainment memorabilia, jewelry and designer handbags, artwork and more.
The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of the different programs that Servolution provides, give clarity and transparency of the programs and to raise money to support those programs, and to recognize community partners.
Servolution’s community outreach programs include the Good Neighbor’s Blitz, Fig Leaf Boutique, and Pay It Forward.
