Terri Bartlett, executive director of Azle Good N.E.W.S., together with Azle Fire Department, put together emergency kits for seniors. The kits were distributed during the weekly breakfast on June 14.

The kits contain:

- Know What 2 Do book

- NOAA Flashlight-Radio

- Whistle

- Toilet tissue

- Face mask

- First-aid kit

- Scissors

- Hard candies

- Emergency information bag

- Disposable gloves

- Hand sanitizer

- Personal hygiene supplies

- Towel

- Large plastic bag

- 2 waters

- Fan

- Coin purse

A total of 150 emergency kits were put together for clients of Good N.E.W.S. Kits were handed out to the clients who came to breakfast and the rest were taken to clients’ homes by volunteers and staff from Care n’ Care.

Azle FD Chief Will Scott discussed emergency preparedness with breakfast attendees while bags were being handed out.

“I appreciate the Azle firefighters and their willingness to go above and beyond to support our community,” Bartlett said.

“I'm grateful for ALL the (Good N.E.W.S.) volunteers who are willing to come early and stay late to not only provide breakfast but friendship and fellowship. This community is truly something special.”

Good N.E.W.S. hosts a weekly breakfast for clients at the One Azle building at 412 Commerce St. in Azle, providing them with a time to socialize and get out in the community for a good meal together.

The Good N.E.W.S. program offers services that “allow home-based seniors to keep their independence,” the website says. These services include providing transportation to doctor or hair appointments or trips to the store to shop, friendly visits to their homes and light household chores. They also bring bags of household goods to clients each quarter with things like trash bags, light bulbs and personal care items.

All of the services are provided by volunteers. Bartlett said she is always looking for volunteers who want to generously donate their time to help the seniors in the community.

For more information about being a Good N.E.W.S. volunteer, or to see what items they need donated, call 817-444-2300.