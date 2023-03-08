Azle FFA Alumni & Supporters raise $15,000 during annual Beans & Cornbread Dinner and Auction
Azle FFA Alumni & Supporters celebrated the 15th annual Beans & Cornbread Dinner and Auction Feb. 25, to raise money to support Azle FFA and its current students for the upcoming year.
“(Beans & Cornbread) was a great success,” Azle FFA Alumni & Supporters President Jay Ewing said. “It’s always great to see the many folks that have been supporting the Azle FFA for a long time. It’s a family event that everyone looks forward to every year.”
Keeping with tradition, the FFA alumni chapter prepared and served the annual meal of beans and cornbread.
“Beans and cornbread have long been a part of the way of life for farmers and ranchers,” Ewing said. “It can feed a lot of hands at minimal expense and preparation. This was our 15th annual event, and we started with this meal and have been serving it ever since. Everyone seems to enjoy it.”
With dinner, guests could participate in a variety of games including silent and live auctions designed to raise funds and financially assist the current Azle FFA students with scholarships, travel expenses, and purchasing animals.
“For the night, we raised over $15,000 with the auctions bringing in the majority of that amount,” Ewing said. “The funds raised will be primarily used for scholarships and supporting the Azle FFA exhibitors at the Tarrant County Junior Livestock show…in Fort Worth at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in the Swine and Sheep Barns.”
As an organization, Azle FFA emphasizes community involvement and giving back to those in the Azle area. Instead of purchasing tickets, guests were encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item to stock the Azle FFA Blessing Box to be granted admission into the Beans & Cornbread Dinner and Auction.
“We collected several boxes of food for the Azle FFA Box which is located next to the Azle ISD Administration office,” Ewing said. “The students have done a great job giving back to the community through the Blessing Box and they also volunteer every week at the Community Caring Center.”
While the Beans & Cornbread Dinner is the main fundraising event for the Azle FFA Alumni & Supporters, they are planning to support students and grow the Azle FFA program throughout 2023.
“We also provide support for the Leadership and Carer Development teams in the fall and spring that qualify for the state competition,” Ewing added. “The Azle FFA Alumni and Supporters provide the meal for the students and their family members at the end of the year banquet where the students are recognized for all their accomplishments for the year.”
