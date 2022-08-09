Drive down Liberty School Road in Azle and you’ll drive right past the Girl Scouts’ Camp Timberlake. But many people probably don’t know what lies beyond that gated entrance.

Opened in the 1950s, Camp Timberlake was a place that many Girl Scouts spent time each summer for camp and outdoor adventures, learning new skills, exchanging SWAPS (special whatchamacallits pinned somewhere) and making friends.

Camp Timberlake is “a beautiful 100-acre camp property situated along a secluded cove on Eagle Mountain Lake” featuring “wide open spaces for outdoor activities,” according to the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains website. The camp has a high-and-low rope course and archery range, and plenty of trails for exploring nature.

There is also a small dock area called Shipper’s Cove where previous generations of campers were able to take small sailboats out on the water.

But in 2012, Camp Timberlake, along with other Girl Scout camps across the country, shut down. Some camps were even sold in an effort to save money.

Girl Scout leaders told CBS News in 2013 that “the properties have become a financial drain at a time when girls are less interested in camp.”

But Rachel Bevan, Camp Timberlake’s camp director this summer, hopes that this will start to change.

The camp reopened in 2021 with three weeks of day camp activities. This year, Camp Timberlake was open for six full weeks with activities including rope courses, a zip line, trail hiking, STEM experiments and arts and crafts.

“We serviced 168 girls this summer,” Bevan said. “In June, we had a lot more girls come than in July. A lot of parents were afraid that it was going to be super hot and they didn’t want to sign their girls up for anything. But it was actually hotter in June than July.”

There is a pool at Camp Timberlake, but it needs repairs before it can be used by campers. Bevan hopes they will conduct those repairs, as well as repairs to Shipper’s Cove, done in time for next summer.

It will still be some time before Camp Timberlake is ready to be a sleepaway camp once again. Most of the overnight accommodations are in disrepair.

Bevan hopes that at least some of the camping areas will be refurbished soon, including her favorite called Pioneer, which resembles a circle of covered wagons.

Back in the day, each covered wagon “cabin” could sleep four girls. Now, the canvas covers are badly torn and the wooden bases need repairs.

Other sleepaway areas feature cabins and canvas tents on elevated platforms.

The shower and bathroom facilities in each campsite also need to be refurbished before they can welcome overnight campers once again.

The large dining halls, which also serve as gathering places for campers, are in the process of being renovated and having air conditioners installed.

Bevan said that she and her campers and staff had a great, full summer of activities, and she is looking forward to having many more.

Although modern technology keeps many girls inside and away from outdoor adventures and camps, Bevan is confident that can change when there are so many things to attract Girl Scouts to Camp Timberlake.

“We’re capable of so much,” said Bevan. “You just need the right environment to do it.”

Camp Timberlake still has a lot of work to get ready for overnight camps in the future. Anyone who would like to make a financial contribution for renovations of the camp can contact Wendy Lee at wlee@gs-top.org.