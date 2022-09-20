Girl Scout Troop 2745 has completed its special project, which helped beautify the concrete walkway near Walnut Creek Elementary and Azle High School. The big reveal was Sept. 17.
The troop worked on painting the background for the mural on Sept. 3 before Sheri Johnson-Lopez of That’s Flippin’ Smart Art came in Sept. 10 to add in the details. Paint for the project was donated by Kyrstin Daniels, a State Farm agent in Azle.
“Thank you, That’s Flippin’ Smart Art and State Farm Kyrstin Daniels, for donating time, money and paint so that our Girl Scout troop could paint a mural for clean water awareness,” said Rachel Bevan, troop leader.
The troop also participated in the TRWD fall Trash Bash on Saturday, helping to clean up Shady Grove Park in Azle, preventing trash from reaching Eagle Mountain Lake.
