Girl Scout troop 2745 worked together with That’s Flippin’ Smart Art and Kyrstin Daniels State Farm to bring this mural project to life. Pictured (from left): McKayla, Penelope, Shyanne, Sophia, Claire, Camryn, Sophie, Cassie, Sofia, Rayna, Jillian, Miley, Samantha, Mia, Hailey, Madeline, Harper, Sheri Lopez, Rachel Bevan, Donna Gessel.

 BY JESSICA MCKINNEY

Girl Scout Troop 2745 has completed its special project, which helped beautify the concrete walkway near Walnut Creek Elementary and Azle High School. The big reveal was Sept. 17.

The troop worked on painting the background for the mural on Sept. 3 before Sheri Johnson-Lopez of That’s Flippin’ Smart Art came in Sept. 10 to add in the details. Paint for the project was donated by Kyrstin Daniels, a State Farm agent in Azle.

