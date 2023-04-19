New curriculum and framework is being used to grow skills and connections for Azle students
On Thursday, April 6, Azle High School held an AVID demonstration for teachers and school staff from around the D-FW area. AVID or Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and trains teachers to improve college and career readiness for students. Azle High School has been incorporating AVID for the last four years and is expanding key AVID tools like WICOR to more and more classes. WICOR stands for writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading.
“The AVID program is more about team building, getting the kids together and getting them to work together collaboratively,” said AVID teacher and coach, Bo Maines. “It teaches them self-awareness, self-advocacy, college prep, how to study, how to learn, how to tutor, how to do all those things. At the same time, it’s teaching them to do well academically. What I love about it is it builds relationships with all the AVID kids because it’s all about working with a group and doing things together, so that would be the biggest difference I would say.”
The 32 students who started their freshman year in Azle’s first AVID class four years ago agree with Coach Maines’ assessment. “You’re building a family for four years and you get to know each other in those four years,” said one student. “It’s beautiful, that’s what it is.” Another student, Elias Ramirez, didn’t have high expectations for his high school academics. “But with the support of Ms. Milosh, I became more comfortable asking questions in class and being able to speak and communicate with them,” said Ramirez “Some of these kids were shy, they didn’t want to talk to anybody. But we grew as a group and became friends.”
“I definitely feel like I am a lot more confident in my ability and what I can succeed in,” said another AVID senior, Lexie Cantrell. “I did not see myself as being able to take honors classes or on-ramps classes. Now I’m wanting to do them and I’m striving for them. I’m getting out of my comfort zone… I actually got accepted into a college, which I didn’t think was going to happen, and I got a scholarship because of my grades. It definitely feels good to know that I’m going to be prepared and I’m not all that scared.”
Cole Miller, a fifth-year on-level and honors English teacher at Azle High School, is impressed with how AVID curriculums have been implemented across subject levels. “The utility of WICOR is ubiquitous,” said Miller. “Any class you can use it and get something out of it. Especially for these on-level kids… it’s extremely helpful to alleviate some of the ‘what are we doing this for?’ that’s accented in every on-level classroom.
By using novelty, discussion, and activities designed to foster conversation and questions, Miller has been able to better get through to his students. “Those are the days that education is education and that’s really the days we live for as teachers. (WICOR) is educational best practices.” Along with improving the quality of education provided, Miller described how WICOR made teaching easier and more efficient. “My first year it felt like I had 20 books that all kind of said the same thing, whereas when AVID started, they collected all of that into a concise format that was a lot easier to lesson plan from,” said Miller. “I wish I had AVID when I was in school.”
Azle High School leadership is also excited and appreciative of the progress AVID has been making.
“It’s just a tremendous help to our campus,” said Principal Nate Driver. “We want to see it in every classroom. We’re going to continue to grow that model. We can’t wait to see what else AVID will bring to this campus and how it’s going to impact staff and students alike.”
One parent described the differences she saw between one of her children who was in AVID and the other who was not.
“She is my shy one and a lot of teachers are like you don’t know she’s there because she doesn’t talk. I have noticed that it does boost confidence in them. With AVID she has soared when it comes to grades, confidence, her being the first generation in our family to go to college. I am very proud and so happy. I could not imagine a better group for the kids than AVID.”
Students have been taught how to go to interviews, do taxes, buy houses, use credit wisely, save, invest and a wide range of other practical skills needed for life after high school. “For the most part they rely on each other for solutions, which is really interesting to watch,” said AVID teacher, Sarah Milosh.
