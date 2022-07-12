Operation Texas Strong is holding a fundraiser to help give back to homeless veterans in Texas.

The event is being held from 3 to 8 p.m. on July 23 at Hidden Acre Ranch, 4850 E. Bankhead Highway in Hudson Oaks.

Tickets are $10 each, or admission is allowed through donated items for homeless veterans. Dinner will be provided.

There will be raffles and auction items. All money raised will go toward the Operation Texas Strong mission of helping to get every homeless Texas veteran into a home of his or her own.

Operation Texas Strong takes donated RVs, makes any necessary repairs and gives them to a veteran in need. They have set up 97 RVs so far, and their waiting list grows daily.

The biggest raffle item is a free concrete coating ($5,000 value) from L&L Concrete Coating LLC.

Tickets for this raffle can be purchased online at go.rallyup.com/otsraffle/Campaign/Details.

For more information about Operation Texas Strong or to make a donation, call 940-452-6052, or email peggycrutsinger@rocketmail.com.