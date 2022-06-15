A baby formula shortage began impacting families in the U.S. last month, and it will still be several weeks, if not months, before supplies begin to get back to normal.

The shortage was caused by a combination of supply chain issues due to COVID-19 and the closure of Abbot Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan plant in February for possible contamination.

Datasembly.com said that in early May, 43% of the top-selling baby formulas were sold out nationwide.

Texas was among the states with the “highest levels of sold-out baby formula products,” with 53% of the top-selling products sold out as of May 1, according to CBS.

Abbot’s Michigan plant was given the green light to resume production by the FDA, and they got back to work earlier this month.

The company said it could take about three weeks before the new formula begins to reach store shelves, according to BBC.

How does one plant cause all of this?

Four companies in the U.S. produce about 90% of the country’s baby formula, including Abbott Nutrition. The Michigan plant is its largest plant and was producing around 20% of baby formula for U.S. families.

In February, Abbott Nutrition closed their plant in Michigan and issued a recall of baby formula following concerns of bacterial contamination after two infants died and two others became sick.

The company established a $5 million fund to help pay for medical care and costs of infants impacted by the shortage.

They will prioritize production of specialty formulas for babies with digestive problems and severe food allergies.

What is being done?

The Biden Administration invoked the Defense Production Act on May 18 to boost formula production.

The Administration also began importing formula from Europe to help supplement the formula supply in the U.S. so families could get the formulas they need for their babies.

Millions of bottles’ worth of formula have already been brought to the U.S., with about 1.6 million bottles’ worth arriving in Texas on June 2.

Is the formula safe?

European formulas undergo the same stringent safety measures as the U.S. from the European Food Safety Agency, so it is considered safe.

What should families do in the meantime?

- Do NOT water down baby formula. HealthyChildren.org says that watering down baby formula dilutes the amount of protein, minerals and nutrients in the formula and can throw off a baby’s electrolyte balances, which can lead to hospitalization.

- Homemade formulas are NOT recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics due to the high number of risks from contamination and nutrient concentration.

-Check with your pediatrician about when it is safe to switch your baby to whole cow’s milk temporarily.

-Plant-based milks like almond, soy and coconut are not safe or good substitutes for formula.

-Check with local breast milk banks to supplement with donated breast milk, such as the Mother’s Milk Bank of North Texas near Benbrook. It is not recommended that you get breast milk from an unverified source because an accredited milk bank screens donations for diseases, bacteria and nutritional composition and then pasteurizes the milk before it goes out to the community.

- Try a different formula if possible. If your baby has special dietary needs, check with your pediatrician or specialist on safe substitutes.