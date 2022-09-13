A 16-year-old male, a former Azle High School student, was taken into custody this week after he made threats, Azle Police Chief Ben Hall announced on Sept. 12.
The suspect, who had been withdrawn from Azle ISD on May 3, had allegedly made threats of violence online. The threats were indirectly made against the high school and more directly toward certain students that the suspect was engaging with on social media.
“On Sept. 11, the Azle Police Department and Azle ISD Police Department were notified of a series of threats posted via various social media outlets,” Hall said in a press release Monday evening. “While not specifying Azle ISD as a target, the threats did threaten many students directly and indirectly.”
Hall stated in the press release that “the investigation was initiated immediately and continued throughout the day.” He said that being able to get information from social media companies is “a very challenging thing to try to figure out … because most of it requires a warrant or some level of exigency to be able to get the companies to cooperate and get you the data that you need.”
Azle’s city and school district police departments worked together with Lake Worth Police, Fort Worth Police and the Fort Worth Office of the FBI to identify the movement of a male juvenile suspect who posted the threats.
Fort Worth Police found the male in an area between Lake Worth and Fort Worth and took him into custody. He was charged as a runaway and is currently being held at a Tarrant County juvenile facility.
Hall stated that Fort Worth mental health officers were present when the juvenile was taken into custody without incident. No weapons were located at the time of arrest.
The police chief said that charges for making terroristic threats were likely coming, specific to making threats to schools and students.
Authorities think the individual acted alone, and they are not looking for additional suspects.
Many parents expressed concern that they were not notified as soon as the school district and police department were made aware of the online posts.
“On Sunday, the original post had been forwarded a few times and was several hours old,” said Amanda Moore, AISD director of communications. “Also, the threat was vague in that it was not directed toward anyone in particular. There was no threat to Azle High School at that time, just a derogatory comment. No additional postings were provided.”
Moore went on to say that the original investigation was centered on finding the suspect because he was listed as a missing person, and it was apparent that he may need some type of mental intervention.
“At this point, the police were already actively looking for the suspect, which included sending law enforcement to the home, where the suspect’s parents were contacted and provided possible leads as to where the suspect may be,” Moore said. “It was only after the school day had started on Monday that the suspect began posting additional direct and indirect threats, which changed the course of action for police, resulting in soliciting additional help from the Fort Worth Police and the FBI.”
Moore continued, stating that “the district is proud of our Azle ISD Police Department as well as our relationship with the Azle Police Department and cannot thank them enough for their work with the Fort Worth Police Department and the FBI that resulted in getting the suspect into custody.”
Azle ISD administration and police department encourage everyone to remember that “if you see something say something.”
“Threats of any kind to the safety and well-being of our students and staff are taken very seriously, are thoroughly investigated, and may result in criminal charges,” the district said in an email Monday.
“Such actions cause a disruption to the entire school, provide a disservice to students and staff, and breed fear and divisiveness in our community.”
Azle PD will continue to have a heightened presence throughout the school district this week.
