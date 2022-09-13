Azle_PD.JPG
HCNews Room

A 16-year-old male, a former Azle High School student, was taken into custody this week after he made threats, Azle Police Chief Ben Hall announced on Sept. 12.

The suspect, who had been withdrawn from Azle ISD on May 3, had allegedly made threats of violence online. The threats were indirectly made against the high school and more directly toward certain students that the suspect was engaging with on social media.

